US Birthright Citizenship: What Donald Trump's Move Means And 'What Does The Worst Case Scenario Look Like?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald has got the world talking about harsh measures he announced on the first day after taking office, one of them is the end of US birthright citizenship .

The principle, which guarantees citizenship to all the children born in the country, will be revoked when Trump's executive order will come into effect. The announcement has sparked a massive social buzz where netizens are discussing the 'constitutional validity' of the order, how it will be implemented and the worst case scenarios associated with it. Several reddit users shared their thoughs in favour of Donald Trump 's move and called it necessary.

What is US birthright citizenship? What Donald Trump's move means?

It is a legal principle in the United States which makes everyone born on the US soil to become eligible for American citizenship, it is also referred to as the principle of jus soli or“right of the soil” in Latin.

Donald Trump's order, signed on Monday night, prohibits US citizenship to children born in the US to mothers who are in the country illegally and even legally on visas.

The order has been legally challenged by civil rights activists and more than 20 US states.

| Mint Explainer: Will the $500 billion Stargate plan help the US trump China? Donald Trump's order revoking US birthright citizen: How is social media reacting?

A reddit user, 'Square_Hat9235', expressed confusion over the the implementation of the order in coming days.

“So Attorney Generals of 20+ states are suing to block the executive order. My question is what happens now? Let's say a federal judge blocks the order. Then what happens to the babies that are born after Feb 20th to impacted parents (undocumented as well as F1 or H1B parents)? [sic],” read a post by a reddit user.