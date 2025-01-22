Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) Leads Dialogue On Critical Minerals Traceability At Future Minerals Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG), the advocacy group seeking to foster deeper relations between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals policy, is proud to have chaired a successful panel session on critical minerals traceability at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

The Future Minerals Forum brings together governments, international organisations, the private sector, and other stakeholders shaping the global critical minerals industry. The Forum was attended by over 14,000 participants from 178 countries united in the ambition to drive innovation and collaboration towards a sustainable future.

CMAG's CEO, Veronica Bolton Smith, chaired a panel on the topic of“making high-risk, minerals-rich jurisdictions investable by growing supply chain transparency and certification.”

The topic of discussion was particularly timely given the recent news of the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo taking Apple to court over the alleged use of blood minerals, which has shone a light on how crucial strengthening traceability in global supply chains is in unlocking the full potential of Africa's critical minerals.

Bolton Smith and other critical minerals leaders in attendance agreed that industry needs to go back to basics when it comes to structuring supply chain transparency and certifications, which also requires a multistakeholder approach involving both the public and private sector.

The panel also noted that communication between governments, businesses, and local communities is crucial in overcoming any challenges that may arise. Establishing strong, proactive relationships with local communities is the best way to bring about mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.

Furthermore, the panel discussed how, to guarantee the strength and integrity of supply chains, there is a vital need to ensure there are enforcement mechanisms in place for when there is a breakdown in companies adhering to regulatory frameworks. In turn, these frameworks can also help free up greater amounts of responsible financing to unleash the full potential of Africa's critical minerals resources.

Veronica Bolton Smith says,“CMAG had a very productive trip to Riyadh – not least because of this engaging panel discussion on critical minerals traceability. The biggest takeaway for me was that stakeholders wanting to play a role in unleashing Africa's critical minerals potential should not simply wait for conditions to improve – they should proactively help shape change.”

“While in Riyadh, CMAG also engaged with government officials, business leaders, and others involved in African critical minerals supply chains. The event was an invaluable opportunity for CMAG to further its goal of fostering deeper, mutually beneficial relationships between key critical minerals stakeholders in the Gulf, Africa, and globally.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG).

About The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG):

The Critical Minerals Africa Group is an advocacy group that seeks to foster deeper relationships between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains. CMAG aims to enable the creation of resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted, as well as to accelerate economic development through the capture of value-adding activities.