Coloplast A/S - Q1 2024/25 Earnings Release - Invitation To Conference Call On 4 February 2025 At 11.00Am CET (Correction)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) T uesday, 4 February 2025 at 11.00 - 12.00am CET (corrected from 10.00 - CET in an earlier version of this invitation)

In connection with the publication of Coloplast's interim results for Q1 2024/25, to be released same day around CET, Coloplast will host a call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast's website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.

The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:

Kristian Villumsen - President & CEO

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO

Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations

Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Webcast

For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:

Access the webcast here



Dial-in details

To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.

Register for the conference call here

For more information, please contact:

Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458. E-mail: ...

Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2981. E-mail: ...

Julie Isabella Sommer Müggler - Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations

Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161. E-mail: ...



Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

Attachment

Invitation for Coloplasts Q1 2024-25 conference call on 4 february 2025