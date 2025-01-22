Yogavidya Launches A Manifesto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YogaVidya, the world's premier publisher of the original Yoga books, has launched a new title, The Yoga Manifesto

WOODSTOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 -- YogaVidya, the world's premier publisher of the original Yoga books, has launched a new title, The Yoga Manifesto, that lays out Yoga's glorious past, astonishing present-and breathtaking future. The Yoga Manifesto answers two questions: Why Yoga? Why now? It summarizes the very long and remarkable history of Yoga from its Indian origins to its global present, its entanglement with money, where it fits in the constellation of religions, its dialectic with science, its place in today's society, and the bright future of Yoga. It is already getting rave reviews. Rachel Scott, a leading Yoga educator, says,"It's a quick read. A quick and juicy read." "It's really nice, well-written, accessible, and also sensible throughout," says Dr. Dominik Wujastyk, a Sanskritist at the University of Alberta. "Just what's needed." Dr. Thomas R. Trautmann, emeritus historian at University of Michigan says,"It is a lovely thing. Well done!" Available now: paperback, ISBN 9780989996693, $14.95 ebook, ISBN 9780989996686. The author, Brian Dana Akers, translator of the Hatha Yoga Pradipika, began practicing Yoga at age twelve, learning Sanskrit at seventeen, and working in publishing at twenty-three. YogaVidya is dedicated to publishing excellent and affordable books about Yoga. It is completely independent of any commercial, governmental, educational, or religious institutions.

