Spex.By Provides Direct EOR Services For Belarus High Tech Park Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spex Expands Employment Solutions for Companies and High Tech Park Residents in Belarus with Direct EOR and PEO Services.

MINSK, MINSK, BELARUS, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spex, the direct Employer of Record (EOR) and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) in Belarus, announces its comprehensive suite of employment solutions specifically tailored for companies and High Tech Park (HTP) residents.

With lots of HTP residents already utilizing Spex's services, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in Belarus's growing technology sector. Spex offers end-to-end employment solutions, including complete HR administration, accounting services, and specialized recruitment support.

The company's extensive recruitment capabilities include access to a database of candidates, with numerous dedicated recruiters ready to meet staffing needs across various technical roles and experience levels. This substantial talent pool enables clients to quickly scale their teams while maintaining compliance with local employment regulations.

Spex's comprehensive service offering includes:

- Direct EOR and PEO services for international companies;

- Full-cycle accounting and HR support ;

- Specialized recruitment for technical positions;

- High Tech Park entry assistance;

- Bank account opening services;

- Virtual office solutions.

The company's unique experience with HTP residents has resulted in deep expertise in technology sector requirements and regulations.

About Spex: Spex is Belarus's premier direct provider of EOR and PEO services, specializing in supporting technology companies and High Tech Park residents. The company offers comprehensive employment solutions, including recruitment, HR administration, and accounting services, enabling businesses to operate efficiently in the Belarusian market.

For more information about Spex and its services, please visit .

Spex Advisers

Spex

+375 29 366-44-77

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.