KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd Annual Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2025 is set to take place on February 18th & 19th, 2025, at the prestigious Sheraton Imperial Hotel Kuala Lumpur. This exclusive event promises to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to elevate operational excellence across Asia. OPEX is a strategic imperative that enhances companies' processes. From modernizing systems and improving performance to reducing overheads and boosting customer loyalty, OPEX offers key business value – driving innovation and competitiveness in an ever-changing business landscape.







ASEAN OPEX 2025 will explore a broad spectrum of topics, including the integration of efficiency and sustainability, the adoption of agile methodologies, overcoming digital transformation hurdles, and managing emerging supply chain risks. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from real-world examples of successful cross-sector collaborations and innovative practices that have significantly improved operational performance. This event is designed to be a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and exploring the latest advancements in operational excellence. Join us at ASEAN OPEX 2025 to experience Asia's event focused on driving operational excellence and business transformation. With a distinguished lineup of speakers from various industries and regions, this conference promises to deliver unparalleled insights and strategies to help organizations thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.

Event Highlights:

In today's dynamic business landscape, Operational Excellence (OPEX) is more than a strategic advantage-it's a critical foundation for success. OPEX empowers organizations to streamline workflows, cut costs, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive innovation, all while promoting resilience and sustainability.

Key Objectives of ASEAN OPEX 2025



Elevate operational performance to meet modern demands.

Incorporate sustainability into business strategies

Navigate the challenges of digital transformation effectively.

Gain insights from inspiring industry success stories.

Build meaningful connections with global industry leaders. Enable transformative growth accross sectors.

Why Attend

Step into the future of operational excellence and business transformation at the 2nd ASEAN Operational Excellence Summit 2025 (ASEAN OPEX 2025). Taking place on February 25-26, this event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to redefine operational performance across Asia and beyond.

In a fast-paced, ever-evolving business landscape, Operational Excellence (OPEX) is no longer optional-it's a strategic necessity. From streamlining systems and reducing costs to enhancing customer satisfaction and driving innovation, OPEX empowers organizations to achieve a competitive edge while fostering sustainability and resilience.

At ASEAN OPEX 2025, you'll explore:



Next-generation technologies revolutionizing operations.

Sustainability strategies integrated into business processes.

Real-world case studies from leading organizations.

Industry insights and actionable frameworks for success. Unparalleled networking opportunities with global thought leaders.

Whether your goal is optimizing costs, boosting employee engagement, or driving adaptability in uncertain times, this summit is your gateway to actionable strategies that deliver measurable results.

Keynote Speakers

The event will showcase an esteemed lineup of speakers who are pioneers in their respective fields, offering valuable insights and strategies for sustainable development. Speakers include:



Charles Brewer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Pos Malaysia Berhad.

Dr, Salim al-Shuaili, Founder & CEO, Digital Fuel for AI & Modern Technologies, Ministry of Transport, Communications & IT Oman

Sandeep Chatterjee, Supply Chain and Sustainability Leader, IBM Demi Stefanova, Chief Executive Officer, Quickstep Group

Conclusion

The 2nd Annual Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2025 is more than just an event-it's a global platform for action. Join us to learn from the best minds in the industry, share your own experiences, and play a pivotal role in driving innovation and competitiveness in an ever-changing business landscape.

About the Organizer

The 2nd Annual Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2025 is organized by CT Event Asia, a leading provider of high-level events in the field of environmental sustainability and urban development. With a focus on knowledge-sharing and fostering innovation, CT Event Asia brings together experts from diverse industries to address the most pressing challenges of our time.

For more information, please contact:

Amina Kante

Senior Marketing Manager

CT Event Asia

Phone: +601161888699

Email:

Website:

Register at: