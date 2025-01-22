Result Of The Auction Of 0.10 Per Cent Dgbi 2030 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033
Date
1/22/2025 4:30:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
| Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
| Cut-off price
| Pro rata
| Yield
| 99 23724 DGBi 0.10% 15/11/2030
| 3,005
| 1,315
| 97.76
| 100 %
| 0.49 % p.a.
| 99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033
| 1,460
| 1,240
| 100.51
| 100 %
| 2.19 % p.a.
| Total
| 4,465
| 2,555
|
|
|
Settlement: 24 January 2025
