Result Of The Auction Of 0.10 Per Cent Dgbi 2030 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033


1/22/2025 4:30:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23724 DGBi 0.10% 15/11/2030 3,005 1,315 97.76 100 % 0.49 % p.a.
99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033 1,460 1,240 100.51 100 % 2.19 % p.a.
Total 4,465 2,555

Settlement: 24 January 2025


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

