Key Trends And Opportunities In Taiwan's General Insurance Market To 2028

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and insights into Taiwan's general insurance segment. It provides a detailed outlook by product category for Taiwan's general insurance segment.

The report provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Taiwan's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Taiwan. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key insights and dynamics of Taiwan's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Taiwan's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Taiwan's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Taiwan's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Taiwan's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Taiwan's general insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

It provides historical values for Taiwan's general insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period. It profiles the top general insurance companies in Taiwan and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Taiwan's general insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Taiwan's general insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment. Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Company Profiles Reinsurance

Fubon Insurance

Cathay Century

Shin Kong Fire and Marine

Tokio Marine Newa

Mingtai Fire and Marine

South China Insurance

Hotai Motor

Union Insurance

The Taian Insurance

Chung Kuo Insurance

The First Insurance

Taiwan Fire and Marine

Nan Shan General Insurance

Chubb Tempest Life Reinsurance

TLG Insurance

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance

Coface Taiwan

Euler Hermes (Taiwan) Cardif Assurance Vie

