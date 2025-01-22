(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



PANProfiler Colon achieved 92.69% positive and 94.05% negative agreement for MSI/dMMR detection

Real-world blinded validation on 3178 colorectal cancer patient samples Data to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium



Cambridge, UK, 21 January 2025 – Panakeia (“the Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven multi-omic biomarker profiling, today announces it will be presenting key findings from a blinded multi-site validation study of PANProfiler Colon at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium taking place on 23-25 January 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

PANProfiler Colon is an AI-driven software for profiling Microsatellite instability (MSI) and mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) entirely digitally and directly from Haematoxylin and Eosin (H&E)-stained images of colon cancer tissue samples within minutes.

In this study, results demonstrate that PANProfiler Colon achieved 92.69% positive and 94.05% negative agreement for MSI/dMMR detection in colorectal cancer in a real-world blinded validation of 3178 patient samples.

Poster presentation details:

Poster title : Multi-site blinded validation of a deep learning approach for clinical-grade MSI/dMMR detection in colorectal cancer from H&E-stained pathology images.

Authors : C. Bass, S. Wolf, F. Ntelemis, A. Geraldes, J. Schmidt, D. Mehrotra, S. Singhal, N.M. Orsi, N. Bennett, E.M. Walsh, M. Hyde, G. Rogerson, M. Cummings, C. Freer, P. Pandya, N. Kumar, S. Arslan

Session Name : Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date and Time : 1/25/2025, 7:00 AM-7:55 AM PT

Abstract ID: 474230

Abstract number : 44

MSI and dMMR are hallmarks of colorectal cancer (CRC) and can identify cases of Lynch syndrome, also known as hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC). Testing for these markers has become routine clinical practice and is also key to informing downstream treatment decisions by oncologists.

Pahini Pandya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Panakeia, commented: “We are encouraged by the compelling performance of PANProfiler Colon in this real-world blinded multi-site validation study. Using PANProfiler Colon pathologists and clinicians can determine MSI/dMMR biomarker status rapidly and entirely digitally.

“These results further build confidence in PANProfiler Colon as we continue to deploy the software in hospitals across the UK. This solution has the potential to deliver rapid diagnosis to patients across the globe as well as match them to precise treatments both in the hospital but also in ongoing clinical trials. The ease of use, superior performance and speed of PANProfiler Colon will make it an invaluable tool for our partners.”

PANProfiler Colon is registered for use in the UK (UKCA-marked), while the PANProfiler platform is available for Research Use Only (RUO) and can profile biomarkers in over 30 cancer types for patient screening and clinical trials.

About Panakeia

Panakeia is a pioneer in AI-driven molecular profiling. The Company's AI-driven software provides comprehensive multi-omic information (DNA, RNA, protein, metabolite changes) directly from routinely used images of tissues and cells in minutes instead of days or weeks. The software enables same-day treatment decision-making in the clinic and fast-tracks drug development for biopharma without the need for time and resource intensive laboratory tests.

Panakeia's PANProfiler platform is available as a research use tool for patient screening in clinical trials. The Company's two clinical products for breast and colon cancers are built using the PANProfiler platform. These products are registered and clinically deployed in the UK with several more products in the pipeline.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Panakeia is focused on improving the speed and accuracy of pathology examinations for all patients.

About the PANProfiler Platform

The PANProfiler platform is a powerful AI-driven suite of software solutions that can determine multi-omic biomarker status for thousands of biomarkers in more than 30 cancer types. Grounded in biology and built with cutting edge AI models, PANProfiler can determine biomarker status in minutes. This tool is available for Research Use Only (RUO) globally for patient screening and clinical trials.