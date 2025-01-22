US Energy & Utilities Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy & Utilities Almanac 2025: & Utilities Industry Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Energy & Utilities Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Energy & Utilities Industry



Major Trends Affecting the Energy & Utilities Industry

Energy & Utilities Industry Introduction

A Brief History of Oil, Natural Gas and Electricity Production

Smart Electric Grid Technologies Are Adopted/Massive Utilities Investment Needed

Grid Enhancements Are Vital to Power Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Distribute Renewable Energy

Storage Battery Technologies and Installations Boom Worldwide

Superconductivity Provides Advanced Electricity Distribution Technology

Global Shale Oil and Gas Resources Revolutionize the Energy Industry

Oil from Shale Makes America Rank with Top Oil Producers/ Companies Seek Lower Costs

LNG Projects Boom, Including Floating Plants (FLNG)/European Demand for LNG Soars

Seismic Mapping Gains from Advanced Technologies

Offshore Wells Around the World Become More Efficient/Production Increases Significantly

Energy Demand Climbs in India and China/Nuclear, Solar and Gas Projects Grow, but Coal Remains Important

Canada's Oil Sands Production Reaches 3.7 Million Barrels per Day, but Operating Costs Are High

Russia Is a Top Oil and Gas Producer/Sanctions and Global Tensions Alter the Export Market for Russia

Oil and Gas Producers in the Middle East/OPEC's Massive Share of Global Production Includes Certain Nations in Africa and South America

Electric Utilities Adopt Coal Emissions Scrubbers While the Industry Tests Carbon Capture and Clean Coal Technologies

U.S. Coal Industry Faces Challenges, while Coal Use Grows Dramatically in India and China

Safer Nuclear Power Plants Under Construction in Many Nations

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Will Power Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Ethanol Production Soared, but U.S. Federal Subsidy Expired

Refineries Along with Chemicals and Plastics Plants Expand in the U.S.

Petrochemicals Plants in the Middle East Expand but Face Challenges

U.S. Exports Crude Oil to Global Markets in High Volume

The War in Ukraine Boosts LNG Demand/ Alters Energy Landscape

Plunkett Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Energy & Utilities Industry Statistics

Overview of the Energy & Utilities Industry

Global Energy & Utilities Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview: 2022-2023

U.S. Energy & Utilities Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

U.S. Energy & Utilities Statistics Overview: Selected Years, 1990-2023

Primary Energy Flow by Source & Sector, U.S.: 2023

Energy Consumption by Source & Sector, U.S.: 2023

Energy Consumption & Expenditures Indicators, U.S.: Selected Years, 1975-2023

Energy Imports, U.S.: Selected Years, 1970-2023

Energy Exports, U.S.: Selected Years, 1970-2023

U.S. Department of Energy Funding for Science & Energy Programs: 2023-2025

Approximate Energy Unit Conversion Factors

Electricity

Net Electrical Power Generation by Fuel Type, U.S.: 1990-August 2023

Net Electrical Power Generation by Fuel Type, U.S.: 2023

Estimated Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for New Electricity Generation by Energy Source

Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Energy

Energy Production by Fossil Fuels & Nuclear Power, U.S.: Selected Years, 1970-2023

Petroleum Overview, U.S.: Selected Years, 1970-2023

Crude Oil Domestic First Purchase Prices, U.S.: Selected Years, 1970-2023

Petroleum Imports by Country of Origin, U.S.: Selected Years, 1980-2023

Refinery Capacity & Utilization in the U.S.: Selected Years, 2000-2024

Top World Oil Producers: 2023

Coal Overview, U.S.: Selected Years, 1970-2023 Natural Gas Overview, U.S.: Selected Years, 1980-2023

Key Topics Covered:

