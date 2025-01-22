(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Films dominated the with the largest revenue share of 68.6% in 2024 Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Process, End-use, Layer, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America linear low-density polyethylene market size is expected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing popularity of packaged foods is likely to boost the demand for linear low density polyethylene. The rapid expansion of retail stores across U.S. and Canada has driven the demand for packaged foods coupled with increasing consumption of fresh food products, positively influencing the market growth.



North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Report: Highlights

Films dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 68.6% in 2024. The growth of the segment is driven by the extensive use of LLDPE films in various applications, such as packaging, agriculture, and industrial products.

Rotomoding dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The segment growth is driven by the unique advantages of the roto-molding process, which allows the production of large, hollow plastic products with uniform wall thickness and excellent durability.

Multilayer dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Multilayer films offer superior barrier properties, strength, and flexibility, making them ideal for packaging food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Packaging dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. This dominance is driven by the extensive use of LLDPE in various packaging applications due to its excellent mechanical properties, flexibility, and durability. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Films

4.1.2. Liners

4.1.3. Bags & Pouches

4.1.4. Covers

4.1.5. Others

Chapter 5. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Process Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Process Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Injection Molding

5.1.2. Rotomodling

5.1.3. Extrusion

Chapter 6. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Packaging

6.1.2. Building and Construction

6.1.3. Automotive

6.1.4. Electrical and Electronics

6.1.5. Others

Chapter 7. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Layer Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Layer Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.1.1. Monolayer

7.1.2. Multilayer

Chapter 8. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

8.1. Regional Snapshot

8.2. North America Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.3. North America

8.4. U.S.

8.5. Canada

8.6. Mexico

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.2.1. Company categorization

9.2.2. List of Key Distributors and channel Partners

9.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

9.3. Competitive Dynamics

9.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.3.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. ExxonMobil Corporation

9.4.2. Formosa Plastics Corporation

9.4.3. INEOS MOLDS PVT. LTD.

9.4.4. Dow

9.4.5. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

9.4.6. Westlake Corporation

9.4.7. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

9.4.8. Arkema

9.4.9. Borealis AG

9.4.10. LOTTE Chemical Corporation

