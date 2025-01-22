2024 China XR Industry Annual Honor List Officially Launched

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 China XR Honor Roll Launched: Celebrating Innovation and Growth in XR with 90 Leading Enterprises

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving and dynamic realm of technology, XR technology, with its distinct allure, has erected a bridge between the virtual and the real, triggering a truly remarkable technological revolution.

Propelled by the wave of AI, XR has been advancing at an unprecedented clip. In 2024, the global size of the XR industry hit a staggering $23.73 billion, with an annual growth rate surpassing 31.7%. Similarly, in China, the application market size of the XR industry was equally impressive, nearing 230 billion yuan, surging forward with a robust compound annual growth rate of 34%.

The debut of benchmark products from overseas powerhouses such as Apple and Meta significantly amplified industry attention, both within the industrial ecosystem and among consumers. This influx of innovation injected a substantial dose of new vitality into the entire industry. Concurrently, domestic XR enterprises wasted no time in following suit, launching a new generation of devices. These devices not only achieved a qualitative leap in hardware performance but also made substantial headway in constructing content ecosystems and refining user experiences. The active involvement of these brands has not only hastened the popularization of XR technology but also spurred the diversified expansion of application scenarios, presenting users with a more immersive and enriched experience.

Against this backdrop, the "2024 XR Industry Annual Honor Roll" has been officially rolled out. This list is not merely a homage to the industry trailblazers of this year but also a profound exploration and projection of the future development trajectory of XR.

Since its inception six years ago, ARinChina's "XR Industry Annual Honor Roll" has enticed the active participation of over 2,000 enterprises operating within the vertical XR domain. For the "2024 XR Industry Annual Honor Roll," 90 representative enterprises and individuals were carefully selected from a pool of 500 contenders. The list encompasses 16 sub - categories across 7 major segments within the XR field, spanning from hardware to applications. The emergence of these remarkable enterprises represents not only a bold foray into uncharted territories of product development and technological innovation within their respective fields but also serves as a driving force behind the holistic development of China's XR industry.

The release of this year's list has also received endorsement and attention from various institutions, including the Jiangyin Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center, the Mixed Reality Application Research Institute of the Yangtze River Delta National Innovation Center, the Guangdong Digital Creation Technology Research Institute, and the Digital Cultural Industry Research Institute of Xi'an University of Posts and Telecommunications. These institutions aim to glean insights into the outstanding products, cutting - edge technologies, and industry - leading solutions within the XR upstream and downstream sectors through the list. The information provided serves as a valuable reference for technology transfer, project signing, exhibition hall procurement, and industrial investment attraction, all with the collective goal of promoting the flourishing development of the XR industry.

On behalf of the review organizing committee, ARinChina extends warm congratulations to all the enterprises featured on the list and expresses sincere gratitude for their remarkable contributions to the thriving development of the XR industry. Additionally, ARinChina looks forward to more enterprises venturing into the XR industry, joining hands to jointly drive the sustainable development of this field. In the forthcoming journey of the XR industry, ARinChina will remain vigilant in tracking industry trends, marching forward hand - in - hand with enterprises, co - creating brilliance, and jointly bearing witness to the resplendent moments of the XR industry!

