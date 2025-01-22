Statement On Media Report
Bronschhofen, January 22, 2025 – Following a recent article in the French media, Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) indicates that it is in discussions with the company Éolane France and relevant governmental authorities regarding a potential Acquisition of certain Éolane France businesses.
There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction or other agreement. Cicor will not comment further and will communicate in due course, if and when applicable.
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 3,450 employees at 21 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website .
