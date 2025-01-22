Statement on media report

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Statement

Media Release Bronschhofen, January 22, 2025 – Following a recent article in the French media, Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) indicates that it is in discussions with the company Éolane France and relevant governmental authorities regarding a potential of certain Éolane France businesses. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction or other agreement. Cicor will not comment further and will communicate in due course, if and when applicable. Contact

