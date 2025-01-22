Schneider Electric Named The World’S Most Sustainable Corporation For A Second Time

Rueil-Malmaison, France, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of management and automation, has been named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice. Schneider Electric previously topped this annual list of the most sustainable publicly listed companies, generating annual revenues of over $1bn in 2021. This unique achievement underlines Schneider's long-standing commitment and holistic approach to delivering the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance possible.

This year, Schneider Electric's number one position reflects the company's leadership in sustainable development practices, such as the gender diversity of its executives and board directors, and its innovative solutions to facilitate energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonization. Schneider also obtained strong scores for efforts to decouple its energy consumption and carbon emissions from its business growth, and its strong investment in sustainable research and development. Corporate Knights also called out the link between executive pay incentives and Schneider Electric's sustainability performance and ESG ratings.

Compiled by the Canadian media and research company, Corporate Knights, the annual Global 100 index is based on publicly disclosed, quantitative data related to resources, employees, suppliers, sustainable revenues, and investment. The Global 100 methodology uses fixed and variable key performance indicators to rank companies among their peers. Schneider Electric has been part of the Global 100 every year for the past 14 years and in the top 10 seven times - a record for its electrical equipment manufacturing peer group.

Being awarded this title in both 2021 and 2025 coincides with the beginning and end of the five-year period of the latest Schneider Sustainability Impact program. This program measures the company's progress across a range of transformative ESG targets set for the end of 2025 and helps maintain an unwavering focus on achieving both its global and local ambitions.

Schneider's sustainability leadership is further affirmed with these latest scores from prominent ESG rating providers: