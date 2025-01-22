(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMAKI PRESS RELEASE 22.1.2025 AT 10:45

Correction: Huhtamaki publishes 2024 results on February 14, 2025

Huhtamaki Oyj corrects the press release published on January 22, 2025, at 9:00. In the original release, the weekday of the results release was incorrect in the Finnish release. The corrected press release is included below in its entirety.

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2024 results on Friday, February 14, 2025 at approximately 8:30 (EET). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at .

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30. Huhtamaki's President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at:

A link to the teleconference is available at: .

Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at .



