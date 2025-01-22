Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market To Soar, Projected To Reach USD 20.3 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The U.S. market, projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2033, is driven by prominent players and affordable healthcare accessibility.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global magnetic resonance imaging coils is set for unprecedented growth, as revealed in the latest report from Future Market Insights. In 2023, the market achieved impressive revenues of USD 9.2 billion, and it is forecasted to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to reach an astounding valuation of USD 20.3 billion.Key Drivers of Market Growth:1.Rising Global Ageing Population:The increasing number of older adults worldwide is a primary catalyst for the market's growth. Age-related health conditions often require advanced imaging for accurate diagnosis and treatment, driving demand for MRI procedures and, consequently, MRI coils.2.Technological Innovations in MRI:Continuous advancements in MRI technology, including the development of both low-field and high-field strength MRI equipment, are revolutionizing the industry. These innovations have enhanced diagnostic precision, improved imaging efficiency, and increased accessibility, positioning MRI as a critical tool in modern healthcare.3.Health Awareness and Preventive Care:Growing health consciousness, particularly in developed countries, is fueling the demand for early diagnosis and preventive healthcare solutions. Advanced diagnostic tools like MRI are gaining traction as populations increasingly prioritize proactive health management.Market Opportunities for Stakeholders:The report highlights the dynamic evolution of the MRI coils market, underpinned by technological advancements and rising demand for sophisticated diagnostic procedures. With the healthcare landscape rapidly evolving, stakeholders across the healthcare and technology sectors have significant opportunities to leverage this growth.A Decade of Transformative Growth:As MRI technology continues to advance, the role of MRI coils in delivering precise and effective diagnostics becomes ever more crucial. The next decade will witness transformative growth, making this market a hotbed for innovation and investment.Key Takeaways Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market:.The MRI coils market has been experiencing significant growth over the years due to the increasing demand for MRI procedures across various medical specialties. The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for accurate diagnostic imaging..There are several types of MRI coils used for different applications, including head coils, spine coils, body coils, breast coils, cardiac coils, and extremity coils. Each coil type is designed to optimize image quality and provide better visualization of specific anatomical areas..Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the development of MRI coils. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations such as multi-channel coils, phased-array coils, and flexible coil designs to enhance image quality, reduce scan time, and improve patient comfort.Rising Demand for Market Data: Our Full Report Offers Deep Insights and Trend Analysis!Competitive Landscape:The key players operating in the market are ESAOTE SPA, Bruker, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MR Instruments, Inc., RAPID MR International, LLC, ScanMed, and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.Some of the recent developments of key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils providers are as follows:.In June 2020, the Neuroscience Foundation announced a project to develop 7T MRI technology for better neurovascular imaging in neurological illnesses. The Neuroscience Foundation provided funding for this study, which total USD 16,722..In April 2018, ScanMed partnered with Fujikura, a Japanese company, to produce MRI coils.Market Segments Covered in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Analysis:By Types:.Radiofrequency Coil.Gradient CoilBy Application:.Neurology.Cardiovascular.Spine and Musculoskeletal.Pediatric.Breast.Abdominal.Other ApplicationsBy End Use:.Hospitals.Diagnostic Imaging Centers.Ambulatory Care Centers.Other End-usesBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Middle East and Africa(MEA)Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market size is expected to increase steadily to USD 6214 million by 2024. The market is expected to reach USD 9376.7 million by 2034. A CAGR of 4.2% is predicted over the forecast period.The global magnesium carbonate mineral market share is worth USD 241.5 million by 2024 and is set to acquire a valuation of USD 386.7 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2034.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

