KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 49 Cents To USD 83.09 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 49 cents to USD 83.09 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 83.58 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. At the global level, the went down by 86 cents to USD 79.29 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also fell by USD 1.99 to USD 75.89 pb. (end) km

