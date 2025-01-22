(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Drone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.23% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 36.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., DELAIR SAS, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Kespry Inc., Kitty Hawk Corp., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Skydio Inc., Spirit AeroSystems Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terra Motors Corp., The Boeing Co., Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Drones have transformed commercial applications due to their ease of deployment, low maintenance costs, mobility, and hovering capability. They are extensively used in sectors like wireless coverage, remote sensing, search and rescue (SAR), delivery services, security, precision agriculture, and civil infrastructure inspection. In disaster situations, drones expedite SAR activities, offering timely warnings and transporting essential supplies to inaccessible areas. Miniature drones with advanced optic capabilities have expanded their utility. Leading commercial drone manufacturers, such as DJI, cater to various market segments with innovative platforms and solutions. The growing adoption of drones is fueling advancements in the global drone market.

The drone market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing popularity of commercial drones in various industries. Companies are investing in electrical engines, propellers, and regulators to power their drones for applications in agriculture, construction, and real estate. In the agriculture segment, drones are used for precision farming and farm management with Raptor Maps leading the way. In construction, drones are used for surveying and inspecting unstable roofs and electrical cables. The real estate sector utilizes drones for video recording and property inspections. The military sector continues to invest in drones for border security, military operations, and precision-guided bombs. AeroVironment Inc is a key player in this sector. The hybrid segment is gaining traction with the use of heat and jet engines for longer flight times. The e-commerce sector is exploring drones for delivery mechanisms, while logistics and retail organizations use drones for inventory management and supply chain optimization. Public services, hospitals, emergency response teams, conservationists, and farmers also benefit from drones for various missions, including filming and photography, wildlife monitoring, and agricultural productivity enhancement. Robotics and harvesting are future growth areas for the drone market.

The global drone market faces significant challenges due to the misuse of drones by criminals and terrorists. Easing regulations on drone applications increases the risk of drones being used for terrorist activities or criminal purposes. To mitigate this, governments impose restrictions on drone use near sensitive areas and implement requirements such as type certification, drone pilot licensing, and training from authorized organizations. However, the security of drone flight management systems is also a major concern, as they are vulnerable to hacking. Furthermore, drone sightings forcing airplane diversions can hinder the widespread adoption of commercial drones, potentially hindering market growth. The drone market is experiencing significant growth due to various applications in diverse industries. Key sectors include aerial surveillance for security and public services, weaponry for defense, and intelligence gathering for mining, oil and gas, and construction. Sensors such as ultrasonic, laser, LIDAR, time-of-flight, chemical, stabilization, orientation, thermal, hyperspectral, and mineral sensors play crucial roles in data capture and processing. Electronics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computing, microcontrollers, processors, mobile hardware, and data transfer are essential components. Drone applications extend to aerial videography and photography for flora and fauna, real estate, transportation, entertainment, and media, telecommunications, and thermal imaging cameras for various industries. Rotary wing and fixed wing drones are popular choices based on specific use cases. Challenges include internet provision, mineral detection, crop health monitoring, water quality assessment, surface composition analysis, and real-time data transfer.

1.1 Industrial

1.2 Terrestrial imagery and mapping

1.3 Precision agriculture

1.4 Inspection and monitoring 1.5 Others



2.1 Rotary blade

2.2 Fixed wing 2.3 Hybrid



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Industrial- The drone market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as agriculture, construction, and filmmaking. Businesses are utilizing drones for tasks like crop monitoring, site inspections, and aerial photography. Drones offer benefits like cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced safety. Companies like DJI, Parrot, and 3DRobotics lead the market with innovative products and solutions. The future looks bright for this technology, with new applications and advancements continually emerging.

Unmanned aircraft, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), are robotic aircraft that operate without a human pilot on board. They come in various sizes and capabilities, from small quadcopters to large fixed-wing drones. UAVs are used in various industries, including traffic monitoring, videography, agriculture, delivery services, weather monitoring, search and rescue, and more. They are equipped with GPS, cameras, sensors, and computing systems, including microcontrollers and processors. In the commercial sector, UAVs are used for aerial photography, video recording, and surveying. In the construction sector and real estate industry, they are used for inspecting unstable roofs, electrical cables, and other hard-to-reach areas. In the defense sector, UAVs are used for reconnaissance, border security, and military operations, including the deployment of precision-guided bombs and missiles. Autonomous drones are also being developed for advanced military applications and complex missions.

