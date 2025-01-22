Anbio Biotechnology To Showcase Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Solutions At 2025 Medlab Middle East

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Anbio Biotechnology will be showcasing a range of its latest Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) products at Booth Z1.H50. These products include:



Dry Chemiluminescence Immunoassay System (Dry CLIA)

Immunofluorescence System (FIA)

Dry Biochemistry System Colloidal Rapid Tests

The company's participation aims to provide healthcare professionals, medical device distributors, and patients in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe with fast, reliable, and cost-effective in-vitro diagnostic solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes.

Anbio's Featured Products at Medlab Middle East:

Dry Chemiluminescence Immunoassay System

The innovative dry chemiluminescence immunoassay system utilizes lyophilized reagents to enhance stability, reduce liquid reagent volume, and improve temperature resistance for room-temperature storage and transport. Compatible with nearly 70 reagents, it covers applications like coagulation, thrombosis, cancer markers, and hormone testing, ensuring reliable results across various clinical settings.

Immunofluorescence System

Ideal for rapid and precise detection, this immunofluorescence system is a powerful tool for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT). It supports 85 test parameters and is equipped with a built-in battery, allowing up to 8 hours of continuous testing without an external power source. Its versatility makes it suitable for various environments, including laboratories, ambulances, and pharmacies, ensuring reliable diagnostics wherever needed.

Dry Biochemistry System

The innovative dry biochemistry system ensures simplicity, efficiency, and reliability in various tests, particularly in emergency settings. It utilizes dry reagent strips, with one strip dedicated to each patient, and supports whole blood testing for most assays. The reagents can be stored and transported at room temperature. Offering quick and accurate biochemistry quantification, results are available in as little as 40 seconds, making it the ideal solution for fast-paced environments.

Colloidal Gold Rapid Tests

These tests provide a quick, easy-to-read, and reliable solution for detecting a variety of infections and conditions, offering fast results for better decision-making in patient care. With a wide range of available reagents, the system covers nearly 100 different test items, making it a cost-effective choice, particularly for large-scale screening.

About Medlab Middle East

Medlab Middle East is the region's premier event for laboratory and medical professionals, providing access to a vast array of the latest innovations in diagnostics, laboratory management, and medical technology. With thousands of visitors and exhibitors from around the world, it serves as a vital platform for networking, collaboration, and learning about emerging trends in healthcare diagnostics.

Anbio Biotechnology's innovative solutions at Medlab Middle East will demonstrate its commitment to advancing the future of diagnostic technology and improving healthcare delivery worldwide.

Visit us at Booth Z1.H50 at Medlab Middle Eas t to learn more about our products and how they can transform your healthcare practices.

