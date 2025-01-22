(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019-2023 Segment Covered Product (Lumber and landscape management, Decor and indoor garden, Kitchen, Painting and wallpaper, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Europe Key companies profiled Ace Hardware Corp., BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co, HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG, HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxeda DIY Group, Mr. Bricolage Group, OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG, REWE Group, Travis Perkins Plc, and Wesfarmers Ltd.

The European DIY home improvement market is undergoing significant technological advancements, with key players such as ADEO, Kingfisher, and Travis Perkins leading the way. These companies have enhanced their product differentiation factors, including innovation and extensive product assortments, to stay competitive. For example, Kingfisher's upgraded mobile in-store technology enables mobile checkout and provides a service tool for locating products, checking inventory, and explaining mobile features. Consumers can also compare prices and check online ratings. Kingfisher's mobile application offers an enhanced in-store map and access to live chat. Additionally, their catalog uses AR to provide virtual previews of DIY products, allowing users to get precise measurements. The integration of AR is anticipated to boost the European DIY home improvement retailing market during the forecast period. Competitors, including HORNBACH Baumarkt and BAUHAUS, are also driving market growth through continuous innovation, offering multifunctional products, and increasing consumer visibility through multiple brands.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is experiencing with the DIY movement gaining popularity among homeowners. Both professional and DIYers are making home purchases online from e-commerce stores, contributing to the growth of the sector. The zero-waste lifestyle trend is influencing DIY manufacturers to produce sustainable building materials, lighting, and electrical work materials. Product safety and sustainability are key concerns, leading to the reduction of hazardous chemicals and environmental pollution. Offline sub-segments like in-store displays in big-box retailers continue to thrive, while online sales grow. DIYers, particularly millennial homeowners, are seeking efficient solutions for building maintenance, plumbing, and appliance repairs. Tools and hardware, painting, wallpaper, and supplies, outdoor products, and even DIY un-paper towels, reusable snack bags, and DIY disinfectant wipes are in demand. Building relationships with DIYers is crucial for retailers like Toolstation, Painting and wallpaper, and Plumbing and equipment. Employed women are also joining the DIY scene, expanding the customer base.

The European DIY home improvement retailing market is experiencing notable growth, yet faces challenges from the increasing popularity of Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) services. In mature markets, consumers are increasingly hiring tradespeople for projects, leading to a decline in DIY sales. Key drivers of the DIFM market include an aging population in Western Europe, a younger generation preferring professional help, and rising employment levels and labor wages. DIY retailers are adapting by catering to trade consumers through business-to-business (B2B) offerings, such as Kingfisher's TradePoints in DIY stores. This shift may pose a threat to the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe during the forecast period. The DIY home improvement market in Europe is thriving, with key categories including building materials, lighting, electrical work materials, tools and hardware, painting, wallpaper and supplies, outdoor, and more. Offline and online channels cater to DIYers, with big-box retailers like Toolstation leading the way. Building strong shop relationships is crucial for success. Millennial homeowners prioritize sustainable lifestyle choices, driving demand for DIY assets like reusable snack bags, DIY un-paper towels, and DIY disinfectant wipes. Homeowners also seek solutions for building maintenance, plumbing, and appliance repairs. Instruments and residential customers in the kitchen segment are also significant opportunities. Interior design decision-making plays a role, with painting and wallpaper sub-segments popular for DIY projects. Employed women are a growing demographic, making DIY projects more accessible and convenient.

1.1 Lumber and landscape management- The DIY home improvement market in Europe witnessed significant growth in 2023, with the home improvement and renovation segment accounting for the largest share. This segment encompasses activities related to doors, windows, fencing, and walkways, which are popular DIY projects for consumers. The use of small wood logs for various purposes, such as doors, windows, and fencing, is a sub-segment of this category. Consumers utilize home improvement hardware tools, like nail guns and power drills, to execute these tasks. The doors and windows sub-segment includes various types, such as entry doors, front doors, and different window designs. Brickwork is another popular DIY activity, involving basic bricklaying skills to construct small walls, pools, and other structures. Bricklaying tools, like brick trowels and jointing bars, are essential for this activity. Landscape maintenance is another significant segment, focusing on outdoor lawn and yard care, with essential tools including brush cutters, hedge trimmers, and manual tools. The decor and indoor garden segment is gaining popularity, with DIY activities like wall-mounted pot storage, ladder planter shelves, and succulent frame or succulent wall planters. The painting and wallpaper segment is attractive to DIY enthusiasts due to the wide range of paints and wallpapers available, with tools like metal paint trays, maskers, and rollers required for application. The others segment includes tools and hardware, building materials, lighting, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring, repair and replacement, and electrical work. The increasing popularity of DIY culture and gardening in Europe, coupled with product improvement, effective distribution channels, and aggressive pricing strategies, is driving the growth of the DIY home improvement market.

Research Analysis

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is thriving, with more homeowners opting for DIY projects to save costs and personalize their living spaces. The DIY movement has gained significant traction, particularly among residential customers, with online stores and e-commerce platforms making it easier than ever to purchase tools, hardware, and supplies from the comfort of one's home. However, the rise of DIY projects also brings concerns about plastic waste and environmental pollution from discarded packaging and hazardous chemicals used in painting and home maintenance. To address this, some homeowners are embracing a zero-waste lifestyle, opting for reusable containers and eco-friendly alternatives. Building maintenance tasks such as plumbing and appliance repairs can also be tackled with the right tools and resources. DIY projects in the kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and interior design decision-making offer endless possibilities for creativity and self-expression. Employed women are also joining the DIY trend, making it a truly inclusive movement. Tools and hardware stores like Toolstation cater to the diverse needs of this growing market, providing a wide range of instruments and resources for both professional and DIY projects.

Market Research Overview

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is experiencing in popularity, driven by the DIY movement and the increasing trend towards professional home purchases. Online stores and e-commerce platforms are playing a significant role in this growth, offering convenience and accessibility to DIYers. However, sustainability is also a key consideration for many consumers, with a growing interest in zero-waste lifestyles and reducing plastic waste. DIY manufacturers are responding by producing eco-friendly building materials, lighting, electrical work materials, tools and hardware, and even DIY alternatives to single-use plastic items like un-paper towels and reusable snack bags. Product safety and efficiency are also important factors, with a focus on minimizing the use of hazardous chemicals and reducing environmental pollution. The market includes sub-segments for offline and online sales, with big-box retailers and specialized DIY stores catering to both DIYers and professional contractors. Homeowners, millennial homeowners in particular, are increasingly seeking sustainable lifestyle solutions for building maintenance, plumbing, appliances, and even interior design decision-making. DIY assets like in-store displays and shop relationships continue to be important for brick-and-mortar retailers, while online platforms offer a wider range of options and the ability to compare prices and reviews. Tools and hardware, painting, wallpaper and supplies, outdoor products, and kitchen appliances are popular categories for both DIYers and homeowners.

