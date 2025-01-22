Act Fibernet Has Launched AI-Powered Act Smartwi-Fi, Designed To Deliver Uninterrupted Connectivity Across All Devices

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd), one of India's leading internet service providers, in partnership with Aprecomm has upgraded its router OS to ACT Zippy. ACT Zippy is a proprietary router OS that improves in-home Wi-fi experience on all your devices, all your applications, in any part of your house, 24x7.



ACT Zippy, which is now installed on all routers, transforms traditional Wi-Fi connectivity into a smart and intelligent service. By leveraging advanced AI, ACT Zippy proactively scans and monitors your in-home Wi-Fi, identifying potential interferences and optimizing Wi-Fi experience in real-time using channel switching, band steering and other advanced features.



Speaking at the launch, Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer for ACT Fibernet, said,“In line with ACT Fibernet's brand promise of 'Feel the Advantage', we are now launching a unique and industry-first, AI-powered Wi-Fi which scans your unique home environment and automatically improves wi-fi experience for all connected devices.



With the number of devices connected to a home wi-fi, increasing significantly, providing a superior wi-fi experience is our key focus area. Under ACT SmartWi-fi® we have planned a series of products and innovations in the home Wi-fi space that will address this issue and significantly enhance in-home wi-fi experience.”



ACT Fibernet has introduced ACT Zippy, the brand's cheerful and dynamic mascot, representing the promise of a reliable, intelligent, and customer-centric Wi-Fi experience. A 360 degree campaign across outdoor media, digital platforms, ACT Fibernet App and ACT website, being rolled out, to help inform customers about this new and unique proposition



All customers onboarded in select cities from January 10th will be on the ACT SmartWi-Fi® platform. For ACT's existing customers, who are eligible for Smart Wi-Fi update will be auto updated in a phased manner.



All these upgrades come at no extra cost to all eligible customers.



About ACT Fibernet



ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 30+ cities and serving 2.3 million customers. Known for its reliable and high-speed internet connections, ACT Fibernet caters to a diverse range of customer needs. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, ACT Fibernet provides excellent customer support and a seamless user experience.



The company offers a wide range of plans to suit various budgets and usage requirements.



