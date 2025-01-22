ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 21 January 2025: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership with leading gaming and esports company, NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NIPG), to drive gaming, and entertainment growth in Abu Dhabi.

The five-year landmark agreement will see NIP Group establish its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, contributing to local employment in the esports and gaming sectors. Additionally, the company will expand its capabilities across key business verticals in the region, including esports operations, creative studios, game publishing, and events and talent management.

ADIO will also work directly with NIP Group to collaborate on the development of a gaming and esports strategy, leveraging Abu Dhabi’s location and resources to build a thriving local gaming ecosystem capable of delivering innovative digital entertainment solutions worldwide.

Central to the partnership is the establishment of a local esports academy, alongside the creation of creative studios dedicated to developing games that highlight Abu Dhabi's cultural identity. New intellectual property, including the development of “Made in Abu Dhabi” content featuring Al Ain and Al Dhafra, will be registered locally, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a hub for innovation.

The agreement also prioritises talent development, with plans for NIP Group to launch an internship programme for UAE Nationals, along with educational and mentorship initiatives and a global exchange programme.

Through these initiatives, this collaboration will further the emirate’s broader economic acceleration goals, advancing the development of a resilient, knowledge-based economy.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “ADIO’s partnership with NIP Group reflects our shared ambition to lead creative industries at the cutting edge of entertainment and technology. Welcoming NIP Group to Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in this endeavor, and we look forward to jointly shaping a vibrant future for the esports and gaming sector in the region and beyond.”

Hicham Chahine, Co-CEO of NIP Group, said: “We’re delighted to partner with ADIO as we bring together our Eastern and Western businesses, establishing a truly global headquarters that represents not only our growth as a company but the growth of gaming and entertainment in the Middle East. Our selection as a key partner is the ultimate testament to NIP Group’s industry legacy and leadership.”

Mario Ho, Chairman and Co-CEO of NIP Group, added: “This partnership underscores our dedication to sustainable global expansion and operational excellence. This collaboration with ADIO not only reflects our growth ambitions but also our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for local talent. By creating new jobs and amplifying Abu Dhabi’s leadership in esports and gaming, we aim to empower a new generation of professionals who will drive the gaming and entertainment sector forward in the Middle East and beyond.”





MENAFN22012025003109013449ID1109115788