(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, CenterPoint crews have restored approximately 28,500 customers since midnight and continue safely responding to scattered customer outages

To ensure public safety, CenterPoint continues to urge everyone to stay off roads to help prevent potential accidents and outages

To support other states and communities, CenterPoint has released mutual aid workers to their home states

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Winter Storm Enzo's exit from CenterPoint Energy's Texas service area, its sub-freezing temperatures will persist tonight across the Greater Houston area. CenterPoint shared that more than 99.9 percent of its customers continue to have power and receive normal electric service as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Over the last 21 hours, CenterPoint crews and contractors have been responding to scattered outages as they occur and will continue working to address potential impacts from the deep freeze expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Since Winter Storm Enzo began impacting the Greater Houston area last night, approximately 28,500 customers across CenterPoint's 12-county service area have been restored since 12:01 a.m. As part of its preparation plan, CenterPoint mobilized approximately 3,000 local frontline workers, contractors, and mutual aid personnel to respond to the historic storm. Tonight, CenterPoint has released those mutual aid workers to return to their home states.

"While we're encouraged that the actions that we've taken to prepare for this winter storm season mitigated the number of overall outages so far, our team remains vigilant and will continue safely responding to any potential overnight impacts. We want to thank those customers who were impacted by Winter Storm Enzo for their patience as we worked to restore them. We also want to thank those mutual aid workers who traveled from as far away as Virginia, North Carolina and Florida to help us prepare for this storm," said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint's Electric Business.

CenterPoint Preparation and Response to Winter Storm Enzo

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, CenterPoint's preparation and response actions include:



Deploying frontline electric workers: CenterPoint workers and local contractors will continue responding to impacts of the winter storm and restoring power to customers. On Tuesday, CenterPoint released mutual aid workers to their home states.



Supporting local communities with temporary generation to temporary warming centers: Deploying four small temporary generation units to provide power to local warming centers amid freezing temperatures.



Keeping customers informed: Sharing safety and preparedness information and resources with CenterPoint customers through direct outreach, social media and other platforms.



Conducting outreach to critical care customers: Reaching out to identified Critical Care Residential and Chronic Condition Residential electric customers by email, phone and/or text.

Coordinating with government officials: Providing regular updates to government officials on preparation and response activities to coordinate customer support.

Important information for electric customers

CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company's Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates via phone call, text or email. Customers can also stay up to date with CenterPoint's new and improved, cloud-based Outage Tracker , available in English and Spanish, which allows customers to see outages by county, city and zip code.

In addition, customers can get the latest information on CenterPoint's preparedness and response efforts, view important safety tips and access the company's 2025 Winter Energy Guide by visiting CenterPointEnergy/StormCenter . Customers can also follow @CenterPoint_TX to receive the most up-to-date information on the company's operations in the Greater Houston area and across Texas.

For the latest weather information for the Greater Houston area, see updates from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Houston/Galveston at weather/hgx .

For more information, contact

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED