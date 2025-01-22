Indians On H1-B Visa Face 'Uncertainty' As Donald Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship: 'Andh Bhakts Never...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Donald signed the executive order to do away with birthright citizenship in the US on Monday, the future of millions of H1-B visa-holding Indians now hangs in limbo.

Taking a dig at the“andh bhakts” who do pujas and havans for Trump, a social user has highlighted that this new law will change everything for the Indians in America who already face uncertainty about US citizenship and have relied on birthright citizenship for their children.

“Indians on H1B visas already face uncertainty about U.S. citizenship, but they relied on birthright citizenship for their children. With Trump revoking that, even this assurance is gone - andh bhakts who do puja, hawan for Trump never understand gravity of this decision,” the social media user wrote on the micro-blogging platform, X.

“Idk who needs to hear this... but if Trump actually removes birthright citizenship, they are just going to start rounding up brown people and figuring out if they are citizens later,” a user said.

“Those who were doing Pooja can't even afford a flight ticket to USA. Let those NRIs enjoy now,” a user said.

A user said:“It is clear that you hate brown people, and support tax increases via tariffs that will be shouldered by the lower and middle class.”

“Did you know? Trump's ex-wife Ivana wasn't an American citizen until 1988. She gave birth to Don Junior in 1977, Ivanka in 1981, and Eric in 1984. - Let's cancel their birthright citizenship first,” a user said.

“The more restrictions were added the more companies started shifting their work to India. So Trump may want the best for his country, and this would be in India's Favour too,” a user commented, favouring Trump's decision.

According to the new order, a child born in the United States will not be granted American citizenship automatically unless at least one parent is a US citizen or a green card holder.

It also stops federal agencies from issuing or recognising relevant documentation proving US citizenship for such children. The order targets children born to both unauthorised immigrants and people who are legally in the US on temporary visas.

Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of more than a million H1-B visa holders will affect Indians currently waiting for green cards.

Without automatic citizenship, the children of H1-B visa-holding Indians may lose access to in-state tuition, scholarships, and federal aid, potentially forcing many to abandon their college dreams.