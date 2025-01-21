عربي


1/21/2025 11:59:37 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - TELUS Digital : Will release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on February 13, 2025, before the North American market open hours, and host a conference call on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (ET) / 7:30 a.m. (PT), where management will review the results, followed by a question and answer session with pre-qualified analysts. TELUS Digital shares T are trading down $0.07 at $5.08.

