Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Avino Silver & Mines Ltd. : Achieved fourth quarter production totaled 735,557 silver equivalent ounces, and full-year 2024 production results of 2.65 million silver equivalent ounces. Avino Silver & Mines Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $1.63.

