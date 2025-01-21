Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. : Achieved fourth quarter production totaled 735,557 silver equivalent ounces, and full-year 2024 production results of 2.65 million silver equivalent ounces. Avino Silver & gold Mines Ltd.
shares T are trading up $0.05 at $1.63.
