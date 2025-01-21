Date
1/21/2025 11:59:36 PM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Provides an annual exploration update on its 2024 drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine and the Boumadine Project in the Kingdom of Morocco. Highlights: Zgounder Mine Exploration: Significant mineralization at depth toward the granite contact, extension of the open pit and West near the fault. Hole DZG-SF-24-172 intercepted 2,165 g/t grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 21.0 meters (“m”), including 4,600 g/t Ag over 3.5m Hole ZG-RC-24-277 intercepted 2,425 g/t Ag over 17.0m including 6,311 g/t Ag over 5.0m. Hole ZG-RC-24-228 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 20.0m, including 1,799 g/t Ag over 14.0m. Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
shares T are trading up $0.11 at $12.19.
