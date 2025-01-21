CN Logistics Newly Launched Air-Charter Flight Service Empowers China-Italy Airfreight Connectivity Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - CN Express , a subsidiary of CN Logistics International, a listed company and a subsidiary of Cargo Services Group, has launched its first regular air-charter flight service between Ezhou, to the east of Wuhan, and Milan in Italy. The inaugural flight took place in the afternoon of January 19, 2025.



Ezhou is fast becoming an airfreight hub in China, with a huge cargo catchment area from Shanghai in the east, Chengdu in the west, Xian in the north and Changsha in the south of the country.



Italy has been the major airfreight station of CN Logistics International for many years, with a significant import of garments from China to well-known brands in Italy.



Italy and Europe are the key markets for China. An air service to Milan will have a big cargo catchment area in Europe, both for imports and exports, including France, Switzerland and Germany.



This newly-launched air-charter service will have three flights a week to satisfy the needs of the trade between these two regions. It is a strategic partnership between CN Express and Wuhan Financial Holdings and Hubei International Logistics, two major corporations in Hubei, the centre of China, with a business scope spanning from reefer products, high-tech electronics, general merchandise ( both B2B and B2C ), industrial products, minerals and cereals.



It is the vision of the partnership to expand the co-operation to the U.K., the Iberian, the Middle East and Africa in the coming years.



Mr. Lau Shek Yau, Chairman of CN Logistics , said "We are very pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate with Wuhan Financial Holdings and Hubei International Logistics to promote an airfreight service between the centre of China and Italy of the European Union. We appreciate the professionalism of the Ezhou airport which is manifested by the fast turnaround of the inaugural flight of a Boeing 767 which completed loading of 60 M/T ( chargeable weight ) of cargoes, refueling and supplies and Customs clearance within 3 hours. The efficiency of the Ezhou airport and the service will be well-liked by the eCommerce operators of China with substantial B2C business in Western Europe. Similar efficiency was achieved at the destination in Malpensa airport in Milan. With the support of the parent company of Cargo Services Group, DP World , in Europe, we will see the two-way trade between China and Italy to take a big stride forward with this new Ezhou – Milan air-corridor to be operated by CN Express. We will start planning for other air-routes with our partners to turn Ezhou into a major air-hub in the country.





