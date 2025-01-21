(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The personalized gifts market in UK size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in demand for eco-friendly personalized gifts. However, growing competition from homemade and diy gifts poses a challenge. Key market players include Contrado Imaging Ltd., Create Gift Love, Etsy Inc., Forever Bespoke, funkypigeon Ltd., Getting Personal Ltd., Gift Inspiration Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., Henagon Ltd., Infinity Reliance Ltd., Moonpig Ltd., Name It Labels, Not Another Bill, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd., Papier Ltd., Photobox Ltd., Scribbler Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Present Finder, and Zazzle Inc.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Non-photo personalized gifts and Photo personalized gifts), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered UK Key companies profiled Contrado Imaging Ltd., Create Gift Love, Etsy Inc., Forever Bespoke, funkypigeon Ltd., Getting Personal Ltd., Gift Inspiration Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., Henagon Ltd., Infinity Reliance Ltd., Moonpig Ltd., Name It Labels, Not Another Bill, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd., Papier Ltd., Photobox Ltd., Scribbler Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Present Finder, and Zazzle Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The personalized gifts market in the UK is experiencing notable growth in the demand for eco-friendly options. With increasing environmental consciousness among consumers, there is a rising preference for sustainable personalized gifts. Companies are responding by producing eco-friendly items using recycled materials, such as glass or bamboo, for unique and customized gifts. For instance, BambuuBrush offers personalized bamboo straws and toothbrushes. Another trend is the use of organic and natural materials, like cotton, linen, or hemp, for personalized clothing items from companies such as Teemill. These gifts not only reduce environmental impact but also offer a personal touch. Social awareness is also a factor, with some businesses providing personalized gifts made by people with disabilities or disadvantaged communities. Eco-friendly packaging, such as recycled cardboard or kraft paper, is also gaining popularity. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the personalized gifts market in the UK.

The Personalized Gifts market in the UK is thriving, with an increasing number of consumers opting for unique presents that show their love and appreciation for their loved ones and friends. The rise of smartphone usage and rapid digitization have significantly impacted this sector, with personalized gift companies offering services like photograph engraving, embroidery, printing, etching, and embossing on various items. Clothing, bags, engraved jewelry, bracelets, pendants, custom printed mugs, personalized stationery, and more are popular choices. The market's versatility and timeless appeal make it a go-to option for various occasions, including birthdays, weddings, corporate events, holidays, and more. With advancements in technology, online platforms offer seamless printing services, design tools, and social media integration, making it easier for customers to create and order personalized photo gifts that hold sentimental value and evoke nostalgia. The market's environmental impact is also a consideration, with many companies offering eco-friendly options. Overall, the Personalized Gifts market is a growing and dynamic sector that caters to the needs and preferences of modern consumers.

Market Challenges



Individuals seeking unique and personalized gifts for their loved ones may turn to DIY (Do-It-Yourself) options. Creating personalized gifts from scratch allows individuals to showcase their creativity and add a unique touch. Social media platforms, such as YouTube tutorials and Facebook DIY pages, offer a wealth of ideas for personalized gifts. This trend not only provides an opportunity for individuals to save costs but also offers a more personal and thoughtful alternative to store-bought gifts. Consequently, the increasing popularity of DIY personalized gifts may negatively impact sales of branded personalized gifts in the UK during the forecast period. The Personalized Gifts market in the UK is thriving, with a growing demand for gender neutral gifts and customizable items. Online distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms, offer convenience and easy customization services. Large product variety caters to individual consumer preferences, while urbanization and disposable incomes drive consumer spending. Gender identity is a consideration, leading to the rise of experiential gifting and niche boutiques. Offline distribution channels provide tactile experiences and immediate gratification. Traditional retailers and specialty stores offer craftsmanship and quality, while smaller businesses and independent artisans provide exclusivity and innovative designs. Digital printing enables personalized experiences and niche offerings in jewelry, apparel, stationery, and more. Social media influencers play a significant role in promoting these trends, driving sales on large online marketplaces. The market includes a wide range of products such as jewelry, apparel, stationery, and traditional gifts, catering to consumer preferences for customization and individuality.

Segment Overview

This personalized gifts market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Online 1.2 Offline



2.1 Non-photo personalized gifts 2.2 Photo personalized gifts

3.1 Europe

1.1 Online- The personalized gifts market in the UK comprises a variety of customized products sold online, including customized jewelry and unique home decor. Notable players in this sector are Not on the High Street and Zazzle. Not on the High Street, a UK-based company, offers a vast assortment of personalized gifts, from wedding favors to baby shower presents. Its unique, customized items distinguish it from high street offerings, attracting a dedicated customer base. Similarly, Zazzle provides a wide selection of customizable products, enabling customers to design their own items with personal messages or images. The growing popularity of social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram fuels the market's expansion, as consumers share and discover unique gift ideas. Advanced printing technologies enable companies to produce high-quality, personalized products efficiently and cost-effectively, broadening their product range and catering to a larger audience. These factors contribute to the increasing adoption of the online distribution channel, driving the growth of the personalized gifts market in the UK.

Research Analysis

The Personalized Gifts market in the UK is thriving, fueled by the increasing trend of digitization and rising smartphone usage. More and more people are turning to personalized gifts to express their love and appreciation for their loved ones and friends. Personalized gift companies are leveraging digital technologies to offer a wide range of customizable products, including photographs printed on various items, engraved jewelry, embroidered clothing, and custom-printed mugs. These companies use techniques like etching, embossing, and printing to create unique and thoughtful presents. However, the environmental impact of these gifts is a growing concern, with many consumers opting for eco-friendly options. Personalized gift companies are responding by offering sustainable materials and reducing their carbon footprint. With an online presence becoming increasingly important, these companies are also expanding their reach through additional stores and contracts with popular e-commerce platforms.

Market Research Overview

The Personalized Gifts market in the UK is thriving as people look for unique ways to express their love and connection with their loved ones and friends. With the rising smartphone usage and rapid digitization, personalized gift companies are leveraging advancements in technology to offer photo personalized gifts, customized clothing, bags, jewelry, and home decor. These gifts, which range from engraved jewelry to custom printed mugs and personalized stationery, have a versatility that appeals to individuals of all genders, ages, and backgrounds. Birthdays, weddings, corporate events, holidays, and other special occasions provide opportunities for these thoughtful presents. Photo gifts, such as photo albums, canvas prints, and custom mugs, hold sentimental value and evoke nostalgia. Customization, individual preferences, and inclusivity are key factors driving the market's growth. Personalized gifts offer a timeless appeal, making them ideal for various occasions. Advancements in technology and the increasing online presence of personalized gift companies have made it easier for consumers to customize their gifts seamlessly, with design tools and seamless printing services at their fingertips. Social media and digital photography have also played a significant role in the market's expansion. The market caters to a wide range of individual preferences, from clothing and bags to engraved jewelry, bracelets, and pendants. Home decor items, such as personalized calendars and watches, add a touch of personalization to everyday life. The market offers a large product variety, convenience, and direct engagement, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking experiential gifting and immediate gratification. Despite the convenience of online distribution channels, offline distribution channels continue to provide tactile experiences, allowing consumers to engage with the products before making a purchase. The market's growth is fueled by consumer spending, urbanization, and disposable incomes. With a focus on individuality, customization, and inclusivity, personalized gifts offer a meaningful way to connect with loved ones and express emotions. As the market continues to evolve, we can expect to see more advancements in technology, niche boutiques, and social media influencers promoting personalized gifts. The market's large product variety and easy customization services cater to individual preferences and gender identity, making it an inclusive and diverse industry. The future of personalized gifts looks bright, as they continue to offer a unique and thoughtful way to celebrate life's special moments.

