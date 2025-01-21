(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PSNY) on behalf of Polestar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Polestar has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2025, before the market opened, Polestar filed a current report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In this current report, Polestar announced that it had been concluded that“the Company's previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the“Audited Affected Financials”) and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the“Unaudited Affected Financials” and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the“Affected Financials”) contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024.”

On this news, Polestar Class A American Depositary Shares fell over 11% in intraday trading on January 16, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Polestar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

