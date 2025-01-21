(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In China, rising incomes drive demand for high-quality Freshwater Fish, influenced by evolving dietary habits and global cuisines. In the USA, sustainability concerns push consumers toward Freshwater Fish over beef or pork, boosting demand for ethically sourced seafood amid growing environmental awareness.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freshwater fish is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-protein, low-fat food sources, and a rising awareness of the benefits associated with fish consumption. Valued at USD 251.8 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 327.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Key drivers of this growth include the expanding global population and a shift towards healthier eating habits, with consumers increasingly opting for freshwater fish due to their rich protein content and essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids. Species like salmon, trout, and tilapia dominate the market, catering to diverse culinary preferences worldwide.

Additionally, technological advancements in aquaculture, including automation and data analytics, are enhancing production efficiency and sustainability, further propelling market expansion.

The market is segmented by species, product type, and end-use applications. Species segmentation includes trout, tilapia , catfish, and others, while product types encompass fresh, frozen, and processed fish items. End-use applications span across food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, reflecting the versatility and broad utility of freshwater fish products.

Key Takeaways:



The global freshwater fish market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing global seafood consumption .

Sustainable aquaculture practices and government initiatives supporting fisheries are major market growth factors.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, accounting for the largest share due to high fish consumption and advanced aquaculture techniques. Key industry players are expanding their operations, investing in R&D, and focusing on sustainable practices to strengthen their market presence.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=cdf5c97b-251d-4597-97e4-daa2006728f9&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="792" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdf5c97b-251d-4597-97e4-daa2006728f9/freshwater-fish-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Freshwater Fish Market .png" width="792" />

Drivers:



Rising Global Demand for Protein-Rich Diets : Consumers are shifting towards healthier, protein-rich diets, boosting the demand for freshwater fish.

Government Initiatives and Subsidies : Various countries are offering financial aid and regulatory support to enhance fish farming and production.

Technological Advancements in Aquaculture : Innovations such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and automated feeding techniques are enhancing yield efficiency. Growing Popularity of Organic and Sustainably Sourced Fish : Consumers are demanding eco-friendly and responsibly farmed fish products.

Applications:



Food Industry : Freshwater fish is widely used in household and commercial food production, including ready-to-eat and frozen products.

Nutraceuticals : Fish oil derived from freshwater fish is a key ingredient in dietary supplements . Pet Food Industry : Freshwater fish by products are commonly used in animal feed .



“According to industry analysts, the freshwater fish market is experiencing rapid expansion due to the rising global population and increasing consumer preference for sustainable food sources. With the aquaculture sector contributing significantly to fish production, market players are leveraging technological advancements to improve yield efficiency and reduce environmental impact," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Recent Market Trends:



Adoption of AI and IoT in Aquaculture : Smart monitoring systems are being integrated to optimize fish farming.

Expansion of Online Retail : Digital platforms are playing a crucial role in direct-to-consumer fish sales.

Growth of Plant-Based Fish Alternatives : Rising consumer interest in alternative seafood products is influencing the market. Sustainability Certifications : Companies are obtaining eco-labels like ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) to gain consumer trust.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America holds a significant market share, driven by a growing demand for eco-friendly products and heightened health consciousness among consumers. Europe also presents a substantial market, with countries like Russia and Norway leading in freshwater fish production. The Asia Pacific region is poised for notable growth, attributed to increasing seafood consumption in countries such as China and India, supported by expanding aquaculture practices and rising disposable incomes.



Asia-Pacific : Leading market region due to high freshwater fish consumption, with China, India, and Vietnam as major contributors.

North America : Rising demand for organic and sustainably farmed fish in the U.S. and Canada is propelling market growth.

Europe : Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits and sustainability is driving demand in Germany, the UK, and France.

Latin America : Brazil and Chile are emerging as significant players in aquaculture development. Middle East & Africa : Growth is driven by increasing investments in fisheries and aquaculture projects.



Competitive Landscape

Key players prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and market diversity shape the Freshwater Fish sector. Using cutting-edge aquaculture technologies, Mowi ASA, a world leader in salmon farming, is growing its sustainable operations.

Thai Union Group, a Thai-based company that prioritizes sustainability and innovation, expands through acquisitions and collaborations. With an emphasis on salmon, Grieg Seafood is making investments in technology and sustainable agricultural practices to boost the caliber of its fish.

Mowi subsidiary Marine Harvest Canada is improving fish farming and quality while lessening its negative environmental effects. To satisfy the increasing demand, the U.S.-based Seafood Group invests in supplier networks and logistics to provide a large selection of fresh seafood.

These businesses are igniting competition by enhancing distribution, implementing cutting-edge farming methods, and broadening their global presence while emphasizing sustainability and moral behavior.

Key Players and Their Headquarters:



Mowi

Thai Union Group PCL

Cermag Group AS

Huon Aqua

Stolt Sea Farm

Stehr Group

Leigh Fisheries

True World Foods

Grieg Seafoods ASA Priory Fishery Ltd.

The global freshwater fish market is set for significant expansion as industry players adopt sustainable methods, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand. With increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits and sustainable fishing, the market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:



Tilapia

Catfish

Carp

Trout Others (Pangasius, Perch, etc.)



Fresh

Frozen Canned



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores Online Retail



Household Consumption

Food Processing Industry Animal Feed

Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

