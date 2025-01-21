WEF Launches AI Initiative To Drive Innovation, Tackle Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Davos, Switzerland Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled a new AI initiative to drive innovation and tackle global challenges and to guide and businesses in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement issued at the annual meeting in Davos the WEF introduced the (Industries in the Intelligent Age report) series a comprehensive resource designed to help organizations integrate AI responsibly and effectively.

The series consists of nine reports that analyze trends highlight successful AI applications and identify key factors for scaling AI solutions.

The goal is to empower organizations to embrace AI while addressing challenges like sustainability workforce readiness and data accessibility.

The WEF also launched (Frontier MINDS) a global platform to scale AI solutions for pressing global challenges.

The initiative will focus on areas such as healthcare access climate change energy sustainability supply chain resilience and workforce transformation.

According to the statement, the first cohort of AI projects under Frontier MINDS will be announced later this year at the Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

The Head of AI Data and the Metaverse at the World Economic Forum Cathy Li said, "AI has the power to address some of the world's biggest challenges but realizing its full potential requires responsible policies and collaboration."

"Through this initiative we aim to help leaders develop AI solutions that drive sustainable progress without leaving anyone behind."

The report series includes five industry-specific reports covering sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and transportation along with four cross-industry reports addressing broader themes like cybersecurity and energy sustainability.

It also examines challenges such as ethical concerns rising energy consumption and scalability barriers while offering practical strategies to overcome them.

The initiative also includes the (AI Governance Alliance) which is working to create policies and regulations to ensure AI is used responsibly and effectively.

By bringing together stakeholders from various sectors the Alliance aims to address systemic challenges and develop solutions that benefit everyone.

The WEF's Annual Meeting 2025 running from January 20 to 24 in Davos is being held under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age." Global leaders are gathering to discuss ways to shape a sustainable and inclusive future in an era of rapid technological advancements. (end)

