HÓZHÓ Scottsdale Unveils 'Estate On The 19Th Hole': A Luxury Vacation Rental Tailored For Golf Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale, renowned for its portfolio of luxury vacation rentals, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest property, Estate on the 19th Hole.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HÓZHÓ Scottsdale, renowned for its portfolio of luxury vacation rentals, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest property, Estate on the 19th Hole . Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this expansive estate redefines vacation luxury with its exceptional blend of resort-style amenities, elegant design, and a special focus on golf-inspired features.

“Estate on the 19th Hole is a true gem in our collection,” said Jason Anderson.“We've created a space where guests can enjoy Scottsdale's golfing lifestyle and world-class comfort, making it the ultimate destination for golf trips, family reunions, and special celebrations.”

Designed for Comfort and Elegance

The Estate on the 19th Hole is an impressive 10-bedroom, 11-bath property that comfortably sleeps up to 28 guests. Every detail of the estate is thoughtfully designed, from its modern, elegant interiors to its expansive outdoor spaces. Guests can enjoy:

-A resort-style backyard featuring a pool, spa, outdoor dining, and lounge areas.

-A state-of-the-art theater room perfect for movie nights.

-A unique video wall, ideal for entertaining or watching sports.

Golf-Inspired Luxury for Enthusiasts

As the name suggests, the Estate on the 19th Hole is a dream come true for golf enthusiasts. This property marks a milestone as the first HÓZHÓ Scottsdale estate to feature a high-tech golf simulator, allowing guests to practice their swing indoors with precision.

Pair this with HÓZHÓ Scottsdale's exclusive partnership with PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf), which offers guests premium golf club rentals delivered directly to their estate. With easy access to Scottsdale's world-renowned golf courses and these tailored amenities, Estate on the 19th Hole sets a new standard for golf vacations.

The Perfect Setting for Any Occasion

Beyond its appeal to golf lovers, the estate is designed to host unforgettable experiences for all types of travelers:

-Golf Getaways: Perfect for groups looking to combine luxury living with the ultimate golf experience.

-Family Reunions: Spacious accommodations and amenities ensure everyone feels at home.

-Corporate Retreats: Ideal for team-building or executive meetings in a private, serene environment.

About HÓZHÓ Scottsdale

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale is a premier provider of luxury vacation rentals, offering properties that combine upscale design, resort-style amenities, and personalized guest experiences. With a commitment to creating unforgettable stays, HÓZHÓ Scottsdale ensures every property is more than just a place to stay-it's a destination.

Jason Anderson

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale

+1 480-504-0883

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.