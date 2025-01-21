عربي


Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Dividends


1/21/2025 5:15:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2024 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT's dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol“PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date Payment
Date 		Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share 		Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2024 		Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share 		Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share 		Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain 		Return of
Capital
Per Share
3/28/2024 4/30/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115735 $0.000000
6/28/2024 7/31/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115699 $0.000000
9/30/2024 10/31/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115710 $0.000000
12/31/2024 1/31/2025 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115717 $0.000000
$0.967658 $0.967658 $0.000000 $0.967658 $0.466565 $0.000000

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

John Wilfong
