Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Distributions


1/21/2025 5:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, MI, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2024 common share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared
Date 		Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Distribution
($ per share) 		Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share) 		Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)
($ per share)
Non Dividend Distribution
($ per share)
12/01/23 12/29/23 01/16/24 $ 0.930000 $ 0.490122 $ 0.000000 $ 0.035334
03/01/24 03/29/24 04/15/24 $ 0.940000 $ 0.495392 $ 0.000000 $ 0.035714
06/03/24 06/28/24 07/15/24 $ 0.940000 $ 0.495392 $ 0.000000 $ 0.035714
09/03/24 09/30/24 10/15/24 $ 0.940000 $ 0.495392 $ 0.000000 $ 0.035714
$ 3.750000 $ 1.976298 $ 0.000000 $ 0.142476


Declared
Date 		Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total Capital Gain Distribution
($ per share) 		Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)
($ per share) 		Section 199A Dividend (2)
($ per share)
12/01/23 12/29/23 01/16/24 $ 0.404544 $ 0.067763 $ 0.490122
03/01/24 03/29/24 04/15/24 $ 0.408894 $ 0.068491 $ 0.495392
06/03/24 06/28/24 07/15/24 $ 0.408894 $ 0.068491 $ 0.495392
09/03/24 09/30/24 10/15/24 $ 0.408894 $ 0.068491 $ 0.495392
$ 1.631226 $ 0.273236 $ 1.976298

(1) To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
(2) The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 659 developed properties comprising approximately 179,130 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE COMPANY:

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500


