Needanattorney Expands Services To Include Intellectual Property & Criminal Defense Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NeedAnAttorney

NeedAnAttorney, connecting clients with qualified attorneys, announces expansion of its services to include Intellectual Property & Criminal Defense law.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NeedAnAttorney , a cutting-edge designed to connect clients with qualified attorneys, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include Intellectual Property and Criminal Defense law, here at /Intellectual-property-attorney/ and /criminal-defense-attorney/ . These additions build on the platform's existing focus on personal injury claims, broadening its reach to better serve diverse legal needs across the United States.The expansion leverages the platform's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system, ElCee, to streamline client-vetting and case matching. By analyzing specific case criteria, the AI ensures that attorneys receive highly relevant leads, enabling them to focus on cases with the greatest potential for success.In a statement, Anthony May, spokesperson for NeedAnAttorney, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation in the legal sector:"With our AI algorithm, law firms can maximize their business development efforts by receiving leads that are thoroughly validated and scored for quality. Our goal is to create a seamless and effective experience for attorneys and clients alike. Connecting the right client with the right law firm at the right time."Meeting the Growing Demand for Specialized Legal ServicesThe decision to expand into intellectual property and criminal defense law reflects the increasing demand for specialized legal representation. Intellectual property law, essential in protecting innovations and creative works, has seen heightened interest with the rise of startups, tech companies, and content creators. Criminal defense law remains critical as individuals and families seek immediate assistance to navigate complex legal challenges.According to recent legal industry data, the demand for both practice areas continues to grow, highlighting the need for accessible and efficient attorney-client matching solutions. By using AI technology, NeedAnAttorney addresses this demand by offering tailored matches that ensure clients connect with the most qualified attorneys in their local area.A Performance-Based Model for Law FirmsUnlike traditional lead generation services, NeedAnAttorney operates on a performance-based model. Law firms are only charged for leads that convert into actual cases, ensuring transparency and value. This client-first approach eliminates the financial risks associated with paying upfront for unverified leads.Efficient, Instantaneous ConnectionsNeedanattorney's platform simplifies the client journey by instantly connecting individuals to attorneys via phone once a match is made. Whether seeking representation for intellectual property disputes, criminal defense cases, or personal injury claims, clients can expect a seamless process that prioritizes their legal needs.Anthony May further noted:"This expansion reinforces our mission to make finding legal representation as straightforward and effective as possible. By integrating AI into the process, we empower attorneys to focus on delivering exceptional legal services while ensuring clients find the right advocate for their case."For more information about Need An Attorney and its expanded legal services, please visit needanattorney or contact us via email or phone.Media Contact:A. MaySpokesperson469-708-7660...

Account Administrator

Need An Attorney

+1 4697087660

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.