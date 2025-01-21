River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4Th Quarter And Annual Results (Unaudited) And Stock Repurchase Plan
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community bank (collectively referred to as the“Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The full earnings release can be found on the Bank's Investor Relations website at Investor Relations - River Valley Community Bank .
The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:
1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 904 B Street, Marysville, CA 401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office) 1508 Eureka Rd., Ste. 100, Roseville, CA (Loan Production Office)
The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.
