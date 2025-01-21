Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call For February 18, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, (NYSE: PEN ) today announced that it will host a call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after close on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued after market close that day.

Webcast & Conference Call Information

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 (conference id: 5872954), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at . The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

