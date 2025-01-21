عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.25 Per Share


1/21/2025 4:35:39 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company also declares preferred stock dividends

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony financial (NYSE: SYF ) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable on February 18, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") and 8.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share. The dividends of approximately $14.06 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) and approximately $20.63 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.515625 per outstanding depositary share) are payable on February 18, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2025.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
Synchrony
[email protected]
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations:
Lisa Lanspery
Synchrony
[email protected]
(203) 585-6143

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109115036


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search