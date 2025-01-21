Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.25 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company also declares preferred stock dividends

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable on February 18, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") and 8.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share. The dividends of approximately $14.06 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) and approximately $20.63 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.515625 per outstanding depositary share) are payable on February 18, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2025.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kathryn Miller

Synchrony

[email protected]

(203) 585-6291

Media Relations:

Lisa Lanspery

Synchrony

[email protected]

(203) 585-6143

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED