Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Pearl Diver Credit Company to host Q4 2024 conference call on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 11:00am ET.

About Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC ) is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs collateralized by portfolios of sub-investment grade, senior secured floating-rate debt issued by a large number of distinct US companies across several industry sectors. The Company is externally managed by Pearl Diver Capital LLP. For more information, visit .

About Pearl Diver Capital LLP

Founded in 2008, Pearl Diver Capital specializes in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investing. Its data scientists and credit analysts use proprietary technology and advanced analytics to identify attractive opportunities in the CLO market. Pearl Diver's highly experienced team includes individuals from a wide range of scientific and mathematical backgrounds.

As of December 31, 2024, Pearl Diver Capital has approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management across multiple private funds backed by institutional investors ranging from public pension plans, university endowments, foundations, large family offices, corporate/ERISA pension plans and asset managers across the US, Europe and Latin America. Because it is strictly an investor in the CLO space, not an issuer, it has developed close relationships with over 80 CLO managers – and their analysts – across the CLO spectrum, enabling the firm to have rare access to critical credit information on underlying companies in CLO portfolios while avoiding conflicts of interest that might arise in performing roles that span both CLO investing and CLO management. For more information, visit .

