Bigcommerce To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On February 20, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced it will report its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, before open on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1254 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-6012 internationally and requesting to join the“BigCommerce conference call.” The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce's investor relations website at .

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 9139950. A webcast replay will also be available at for 12 months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.