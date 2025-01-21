Cvrx To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results And Host Conference Call On February 4, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, and commercializing BarostimTM, an innovative extravascular implantable neuromodulation device for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2024 and operating results after close on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The Company will host a call to review its results at 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company's website at ir.cvrx.com . To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers, or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. BarostimTM is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit

