Trustco Caps Year Of Efficiency, Strength, And Value - Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income Of $11.3 Million; $48.8 Million For The Year


1/21/2025 4:16:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for the fourth quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $11.3 million versus $9.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $38.9 million, up from $38.6 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.73% versus 0.64% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 6.70% versus 6.21% for the fourth quarter 2023
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 3.6% to 10.84% as of December 31, 2024 from 10.46% as of December 31, 2023
    • Book value per share as of December 31, 2024 was $35.56, up from $33.92 as of December 31, 2023
  • Average Loan and Deposit portfolios continue to grow:
    • On average, total loans were up $104.9 million or 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023
    • On average, total deposits were up $31.7 million or 0.6% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST ) today announced fourth quarter 2024 net income of $11.3 million or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $9.8 million or $0.52 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2023; and net income of $48.8 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024, compared to net income of $58.6 million or $3.08 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023. Average loans increased $104.9 million or 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. TrustCo continued to increase the balances of home equity lines of credit (HECLs) outstanding through an aggressive campaign to encourage existing customers to utilize their HECLs in place of higher rate loan products. The objective is to meet customer needs and encourage increased utilization through existing HECLs.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said,“The story of Trustco Bank for 2024 is one of efficiency, strength, and shareholder value. For the year, we controlled costs, resisted the temptation to chase deposits with rate, improved our already strong capital position, and delivered a meaningful return to our owners in the form of dividends and price appreciation. Year over year, the Company's quarterly net income, net interest income, return on average assets, and return on average equity all grew. Likewise, credit quality remained impressive and, in classic Home Town Bank fashion, we leveraged customer relationships to create lending volume in the form of home equity loans. We come into 2025 well-capitalized, liquid, and ready to lend.”

Details

Average loans were up $104.9 million, or 2.1%, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans and home equity lines of credit, our primary lending focus, were up $34.9 million, or 0.8%, and $61.0 million, or 17.9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans also increased $11.7 million, or 4.3%, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $31.7 million, or 0.6%, for the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits. We believe the increase in time deposits compared to the same period in 2023 continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo's long history of conservative banking, while earning a competitive interest rate. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of Trustco Bank (the“Bank”) through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $38.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $295 thousand, or 0.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 2.15%, down 6 basis points from 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.12%, up 1 basis point from 4.11% in the third quarter of 2024, and up 19 basis points from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.97% in the fourth quarter 2024, up only 3 basis points from 1.94% in the third quarter of 2024, and up from 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023. The Federal Reserve's decision in upcoming meetings will have an effect on the Bank's ability to continue to manage deposit costs. Further reductions should help margin expansion in future quarters. Non-interest expense decreased $666 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2023, consistent with the decline in FTE's over the last year.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $400 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.97% as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $48.6 million at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2023. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 267.3% at December 31, 2024, compared to 275.0% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.9 million at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.84%, compared to 10.46% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $35.56, up 4.8% compared to $33.92 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 645488. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 619481. The call will also be audio webcast at , and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2024.

In addition, the Bank's Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers' business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve's actions regarding interest rates, and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo's actual results and could cause TrustCo's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures' ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.'s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses' use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the adoption of artificial intelligence tools by us and/or our third-party vendors and service providers; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, including our upcoming annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management's judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023
Summary of operations
Net interest income $ 38,902 $ 38,671 $ 38,607
Provision for credit losses 400 500 1,350
Net gains on equity securities - 23 -
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 4,409 4,908 4,474
Noninterest expense 28,165 26,200 28,831
Net income 11,281 12,875 9,848
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.68 $ 0.52
- Diluted 0.59 0.68 0.52
Cash dividends 0.36 0.36 0.36
Book value at period end 35.56 35.19 33.92
Market price at period end 33.31 33.07 31.05
At period end
Full time equivalent employees 737 735 750
Full service banking offices 136 138 140
Performance ratios
Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.64
Return on average equity 6.70 7.74 6.21
Efficiency ratio (1) 65.03 60.09 66.92
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 63.93 59.65 60.16
Net interest spread 2.15 2.17 2.21
Net interest margin 2.60 2.61 2.60
Dividend payout ratio 60.70 53.16 69.54
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated equity to assets 10.84 % 10.95 % 10.46
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.83 % 10.94 % 10.45
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.35
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 0.36 0.29
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99 0.99 0.97
Coverage ratio (2) 2.7x 2.6x 2.7x
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
12/31/24 12/31/23
Summary of operations
Net interest income $ 151,939 171,845
Provision for credit losses 2,000 1,250
Net gains on equity securities 1,383 -
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 18,451 18,315
Noninterest expense 105,727 111,297
Net income 48,833 58,646
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic $ 2.57 3.08
- Diluted 2.57 3.08
Cash dividends 1.44 1.44
Book value at period end 35.56 33.92
Market price at period end 33.31 31.05
Performance ratios
Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.97
Return on average equity 7.43 9.46
Efficiency ratio (1) 61.55 58.53
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 61.60 56.72
Net interest spread 2.10 2.64
Net interest margin 2.54 2.91
Dividend payout ratio 56.09 46.71
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 53,024 $ 52,112 $ 50,660 $ 49,804 $ 49,201
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 680 718 909 906 750
State and political subdivisions - - 1 - 1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 1,418 1,397 1,451 1,494 1,533
Corporate bonds 358 361 362 476 477
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 84 90 94 100 102
Other securities 6 2 2 3 3
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,546 2,568 2,819 2,979 2,866
Interest on held to maturity securities:
obligations - residential 59 62 65 68 70
Total interest on held to maturity securities 59 62 65 68 70
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 152 153 147 152 149
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,128 6,174 6,894 6,750 6,354
Total interest income 61,909 61,069 60,585 59,753 58,640
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking 397 311 288 240 165
Savings 719 770 675 712 707
Money market deposit accounts 2,024 2,154 2,228 2,342 2,500
Time deposits 19,680 18,969 19,400 19,677 16,460
Interest on short-term borrowings 187 194 206 204 201
Total interest expense 23,007 22,398 22,797 23,175 20,033
Net interest income 38,902 38,671 37,788 36,578 38,607
Less: Provision for credit losses 400 500 500 600 1,350
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,502 38,171 37,288 35,978 37,257
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income 1,778 2,044 1,609 1,816 1,612
Fees for services to customers 2,226 2,482 2,399 2,745 2,563
Net gains on equity securities - 23 1,360 - -
Other 405 382 283 282 299
Total noninterest income 4,409 4,931 5,651 4,843 4,474
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 12,068 12,134 12,520 11,427 12,444
Net occupancy expense 4,563 4,271 4,375 4,611 4,209
Equipment expense 2,404 1,757 1,990 1,738 1,852
Professional services 1,782 1,863 1,570 1,460 1,561
Outsourced services 3,051 2,551 2,755 2,501 2,532
Advertising expense 590 339 466 408 384
FDIC and other insurance 1,113 1,112 797 1,094 1,085
Other real estate expense (income), net 476 204 16 74 (12 )
Other 2,118 1,969 1,970 1,590 4,776
Total noninterest expenses 28,165 26,200 26,459 24,903 28,831
Income before taxes 14,746 16,902 16,480 15,918 12,900
Income taxes 3,465 4,027 3,929 3,792 3,052
Net income $ 11,281 $ 12,875 $ 12,551 $ 12,126 $ 9,848
Net income per common share:
- Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 0.52
- Diluted 0.59 0.68 0.66 0.64 0.52
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,015 19,010 19,022 19,024 19,024
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,045 19,036 19,033 19,032 19,026


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
12/31/24 12/31/23
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 205,600 187,456
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 3,213 2,805
State and political subdivisions 1 2
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 5,760 6,146
Corporate bonds 1,557 1,987
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 368 437
Other securities 13 10
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 10,912 11,387
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 254 296
Total interest on held to maturity securities 254 296
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 604 500
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 25,946 26,567
Total interest income 243,316 226,206
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking 1,236 382
Savings 2,876 2,531
Money market deposit accounts 8,748 7,454
Time deposits 77,726 42,985
Interest on short-term borrowings 791 1,009
Total interest expense 91,377 54,361
Net interest income 151,939 171,845
Less: Provision for credit losses 2,000 1,250
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 149,939 170,595
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income 7,247 6,425
Fees for services to customers 9,852 10,648
Net gains on equity securities 1,383 -
Other 1,352 1,242
Total noninterest income 19,834 18,315
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 48,149 51,242
Net occupancy expense 17,820 17,427
Equipment expense 7,889 7,610
Professional services 6,675 6,245
Outsourced services 10,858 10,039
Advertising expense 1,803 1,878
FDIC and other insurance 4,116 4,300
Other real estate expense, net 770 524
Other 7,647 12,032
Total noninterest expenses 105,727 111,297
Income before taxes 64,046 77,613
Income taxes 15,213 18,967
Net income $ 48,833 58,646
Net income per common share:
- Basic $ 2.57 3.08
- Diluted 2.57 3.08
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,018 19,024
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,037 19,025


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks $ 47,364 $ 49,659 $ 42,193 $ 44,868 $ 49,274
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 594,448 473,306 493,920 564,815 528,730
Total cash and cash equivalents 641,812 522,965 536,113 609,683 578,004
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 85,617 90,588 106,796 128,854 118,668
States and political subdivisions 18 26 26 26 26
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 213,128 222,841 218,311 227,078 237,677
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 14,141 15,171 15,592 16,260 17,186
Corporate bonds 44,581 54,327 53,764 53,341 78,052
Other securities 700 701 688 682 680
Total securities available for sale 358,185 383,654 395,177 426,241 452,289
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations-residential 5,365 5,636 5,921 6,206 6,458
Total held to maturity securities 5,365 5,636 5,921 6,206 6,458
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,507 6,507 6,507 6,203 6,203
Loans:
Commercial 286,857 280,261 282,441 279,092 273,515
Residential mortgage loans 4,388,302 4,382,674 4,370,640 4,354,369 4,365,063
Home equity line of credit 409,261 393,418 370,063 355,879 347,415
Installment loans 13,638 14,503 15,168 16,166 16,886
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,098,058 5,070,856 5,038,312 5,005,506 5,002,879
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 50,248 49,950 49,772 49,220 48,578
Net loans 5,047,810 5,020,906 4,988,540 4,956,286 4,954,301
Bank premises and equipment, net 33,782 33,324 33,466 33,423 34,007
Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,627 37,958 38,376 39,647 40,542
Other assets 108,656 98,730 102,544 101,881 96,387
Total assets $ 6,238,744 $ 6,109,680 $ 6,106,644 $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand $ 762,101 $ 753,878 $ 745,227 $ 742,997 $ 754,532
Interest-bearing checking 1,027,540 988,527 1,029,606 1,020,136 1,015,213
Savings accounts 1,086,534 1,092,038 1,144,427 1,155,517 1,179,241
Money market deposit accounts 465,049 477,113 517,445 532,611 565,767
Time deposits 2,049,759 1,952,635 1,840,262 1,903,908 1,836,024
Total deposits 5,390,983 5,264,191 5,276,967 5,355,169 5,350,777
Short-term borrowings 84,781 91,450 89,720 94,374 88,990
Operating lease liabilities 40,159 41,469 42,026 43,438 44,471
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,478 43,549 42,763 37,399 38,668
Total liabilities 5,562,401 5,440,659 5,451,476 5,530,380 5,522,906
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock 20,097 20,058 20,058 20,058 20,058
Surplus 258,874 257,644 257,490 257,335 257,181
Undivided profits 446,503 442,079 436,048 430,346 425,069
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,861 ) (6,600 ) (14,268 ) (14,763 ) (13,237 )
Treasury stock at cost (45,270 ) (44,160 ) (44,160 ) (43,786 ) (43,786 )
Total shareholders' equity 676,343 669,021 655,168 649,190 645,285
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,238,744 $ 6,109,680 $ 6,106,644 $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,020 19,010 19,010 19,024 19,024


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Nonperforming Assets
New York and other states*
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $ 343 $ 466 $ 741 $ 532 $ 536
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,671 15,320 14,992 14,359 14,375
Installment 108 163 131 149 151
Total non-accrual loans 15,122 15,949 15,864 15,040 15,062
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - 3
Total nonperforming loans 15,122 15,949 15,864 15,040 15,065
Other real estate owned 2,175 2,503 2,334 2,334 194
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,297 $ 18,452 $ 18,198 $ 17,374 $ 15,259
Florida
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $ - $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 $ 314
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 3,656 3,176 2,985 2,921 2,272
Installment 22 5 22 - 15
Total non-accrual loans 3,678 3,495 3,321 3,235 2,601
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 3,678 3,495 3,321 3,235 2,601
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,678 $ 3,495 $ 3,321 $ 3,235 $ 2,601
Total
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial $ 343 $ 780 $ 1,055 $ 846 $ 850
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,327 18,496 17,977 17,280 16,647
Installment 130 168 153 149 166
Total non-accrual loans 18,800 19,444 19,185 18,275 17,663
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - 3
Total nonperforming loans 18,800 19,444 19,185 18,275 17,666
Other real estate owned 2,175 2,503 2,334 2,334 194
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,975 $ 21,947 $ 21,519 $ 20,609 $ 17,860
Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries)
New York and other states*
Commercial $ 62 $ 65 $ - $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (316 ) 104 (74 ) (78 ) 219
Installment 41 11 (2 ) 36 23
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (213 ) $ 180 $ (76 ) $ (42 ) $ 242
Florida
Commercial $ 314 $ - $ - $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - 17 - -
Installment 1 42 7 - 6
Total net chargeoffs $ 315 $ 42 $ 24 $ - $ 6
Total
Commercial $ 376 $ 65 $ - $ - $ -
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (316 ) 104 (57 ) (78 ) 219
Installment 42 53 5 36 29
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 102 $ 222 $ (52 ) $ (42 ) $ 248
Asset Quality Ratios
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,800 $ 19,444 $ 19,185 $ 18,275 $ 17,666
Total nonperforming assets (1) 20,975 21,947 21,519 20,609 17,860
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 102 222 (52 ) (42 ) 248
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 50,248 49,950 49,772 49,220 48,578
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.35 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.29 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.97 %
Coverage ratio (1) 267.3 % 256.9 % 259.4 % 269.3 % 275.0 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 123.2x 56.3x N/A N/A 49.0x
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended
December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Average Interest Average Average Interest Average
Balance Rate Balance Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 88,125 $ 680 3.09 % $ 125,572 $ 750 2.39 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 238,771 1,418 2.36 267,341 1,533 2.28
State and political subdivisions 23 - 6.35 32 1 6.62
Corporate bonds 50,025 358 2.86 80,207 477 2.38
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 15,693 84 2.15 18,990 102 2.15
Other 700 6 3.43 689 3 1.74
Total securities available for sale 393,337 2,546 2.59 492,831 2,866 2.33
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 504,458 6,128 4.83 461,889 6,354 5.46
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 5,501 59 4.31 6,591 70 4.25
Total held to maturity securities 5,501 59 4.31 6,591 70 4.25
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,507 152 9.34 6,203 149 9.61
Commercial loans 285,303 3,869 5.42 273,622 3,589 5.25
Residential mortgage loans 4,388,567 42,486 3.87 4,353,660 40,009 3.68
Home equity lines of credit 401,636 6,422 6.36 340,670 5,338 6.22
Installment loans 13,741 247 7.14 16,359 265 6.44
Loans, net of unearned income 5,089,247 53,024 4.16 4,984,311 49,201 3.94
Total interest earning assets 5,999,050 $ 61,909 4.12 5,951,825 $ 58,640 3.93
Allowance for credit losses on loans (50,342 ) (47,458 )
Cash & non-interest earning assets 190,341 169,791
Total assets $ 6,139,049 $ 6,074,158
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 994,786 $ 397 0.16 % $ 1,004,744 $ 165 0.07 %
Money market accounts 469,784 2,024 1.71 586,025 2,500 1.69
Savings 1,085,952 719 0.26 1,205,388 707 0.23
Time deposits 2,000,563 19,680 3.91 1,720,871 16,460 3.79
Total interest bearing deposits 4,551,085 22,820 1.99 4,517,028 19,832 1.74
Short-term borrowings 84,136 187 0.88 92,529 201 0.86
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,635,221 $ 23,007 1.97 4,609,557 $ 20,033 1.72
Demand deposits 751,747 754,078
Other liabilities 82,738 81,297
Shareholders' equity 669,343 629,226
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,139,049 $ 6,074,158
Net interest income $ 38,902 $ 38,607
Net interest spread 2.15 % 2.21 %
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets) 2.60 % 2.60 %
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ended
December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Average Interest Average Average Interest Average
Balance Rate Balance Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 105,729 3,213 3.04 % $ 121,574 2,805 2.31 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 247,466 5,760 2.33 275,565 6,146 2.23
State and political subdivisions 25 1 6.69 33 2 6.71
Corporate bonds 58,447 1,557 2.66 82,865 1,987 2.40
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities 17,003 368 2.17 20,410 437 2.14
Other 698 13 1.86 686 10 1.46
Total securities available for sale 429,368 10,912 2.54 501,133 11,387 2.27
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 493,546 25,946 5.26 521,021 26,567 5.10
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential 5,916 254 4.29 7,053 296 4.20
Total held to maturity securities 5,916 254 4.29 7,053 296 4.20
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,389 604 9.45 6,018 500 8.31
Commercial loans 280,566 15,101 5.38 255,666 13,306 5.20
Residential mortgage loans 4,370,582 165,533 3.79 4,290,241 154,235 3.60
Home equity lines of credit 374,841 23,944 6.39 313,914 18,936 6.03
Installment loans 14,926 1,022 6.85 15,345 979 6.38
Loans, net of unearned income 5,040,915 205,600 4.08 4,875,166 187,456 3.84
Total interest earning assets 5,976,134 243,316 4.07 5,910,391 226,206 3.83
Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,648 ) (46,971 )
Cash & non-interest earning assets 188,748 172,641
Total assets $ 6,115,234 $ 6,036,061
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 998,501 1,236 0.12 % $ 1,067,972 382 0.04 %
Money market accounts 509,409 8,748 1.72 606,230 7,454 1.23
Savings 1,128,190 2,876 0.25 1,323,995 2,531 0.19
Time deposits 1,911,116 77,726 4.07 1,437,336 42,985 2.99
Total interest bearing deposits 4,547,216 90,586 1.99 4,435,533 53,352 1.20
Short-term borrowings 89,707 791 0.88 114,639 1,009 0.88
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,636,923 91,377 1.97 4,550,172 54,361 1.19
Demand deposits 738,816 784,021
Other liabilities 82,398 81,656
Shareholders' equity 657,097 620,212
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,115,234 $ 6,036,061
Net interest income 151,939 171,845
Net interest spread 2.10 % 2.64 %
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets) 2.54 % 2.91 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution's net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation and net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Equity (GAAP) $ 676,343 $ 669,021 $ 645,285
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 675,790 $ 668,468 $ 644,732
Shares outstanding 19,020 19,010 19,024
Tangible book value per share 35.53 35.16 33.89
Book value per share 35.56 35.19 33.92
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,238,744 $ 6,109,680 $ 6,168,191
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,238,191 $ 6,109,127 $ 6,167,638
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.83 % 10.94 % 10.45 %
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.84 % 10.95 % 10.46 %
Three months ended Year Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023
Net interest income (GAAP) A $ 38,902 $ 38,671 $ 37,788 $ 38,607 $ 151,939 $ 171,845
Non-interest income (GAAP) B 4,409 4,931 5,651 4,474 19,834 18,315
Add: Non-recurring loss C - - - 101 - 101
Less: Net gains on equity securities D - 23 1,360 - 1,383 -
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) E $ 43,311 $ 43,579 $ 42,079 $ 43,182 $ 170,390 $ 190,261
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) F $ 28,165 $ 26,200 $ 26,459 $ 28,831 $ 105,727 $ 111,297
Less: Branch closure expense G - - - 114 - 114
Less: Non-recurring expenses H - - - 2,750 - 2,750
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net I 476 204 16 (12 ) 770 524
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) J $ 27,689 $ 25,996 $ 26,443 $ 25,979 $ 104,957 $ 107,909
Efficiency Ratio (F)/(A+B) 65.03 % 60.09 % 60.91 % 66.92 % 61.55 % 58.53 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio J/E 63.93 % 59.65 % 62.84 % 60.16 % 61.60 % 56.72 %

