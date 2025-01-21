Lavoro Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On February 3Rd, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavoro Limited (Nasdaq: LVRO; LVROW), the first U.S.-listed agricultural inputs retailer in Latin America, will issue its results for the fiscal first quarter 2025, before the opens, on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Lavoro management will host a call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. BRT) to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Title: Lavoro Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Event Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. BRT)

Participant Numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.), 1-201-493-6779 (International)

Event Link:

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Monday, February 17, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode:13750779. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil's largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading producer of agriculture biological products. Lavoro's shares and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the tickers "LVRO" and "LVROW." Through its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, the company empowers small and medium-size farmers to adopt the latest emerging agricultural technologies and enhance their productivity. Since its founding in 2017, Lavoro has broadened its reach across Latin America, with operations in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay. The company serves approximately 77,000 customers through a dedicated team of over 1,000 technical sales representatives (RTVs). Lavoro's RTVs are local trusted advisors to farmers, regularly meeting them to provide agronomic recommendations throughout the crop cycle to drive optimized outcomes. Learn more about Lavoro at ir.lavoroagro.com .

Contact:

Tigran Karapetian, Head of Investor Relations

...

Fernanda Rosa, Investor Relations Coordinator

...