Sacred Ohms Unveils Revolutionary Platform To Transform Retreat Experiences

Enjoying the view during a Sacred Ohms retreat

Airbnb-like booking pairs retreat leaders and global venue owners for streamlined event hosting

- Nicolas AlcalaBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sacred Ohms, an Airbnb-like platform designed exclusively for wellness retreats, is redefining how retreat leaders and venue owners collaborate to create unforgettable, personalized experiences. Offering a suite of innovative tools and resources, Sacred Ohms streamlines retreat planning and booking at breathtaking locations across the globe.“This isn't just about providing a booking platform, it's about empowering a global community,” said Christopher Mackin, co-founder of Sacred Ohms.“By honoring the sacred and nurturing connection, Sacred Ohms enables retreat leaders to focus on what truly matters-offering transformational experiences that elevate human consciousness.”As the wellness travel industry surges-projected to grow 10% in 2025 to $7.4 trillion, according to Forbes-Sacred Ohms is at the forefront of this shift. The platform combines AI-powered property searches, logistical tools, and financial support systems to meet the unique needs of retreat leaders and venue owners.“Sacred Ohms isn't just another tech platform; it's a catalyst for change,” said Nico Alcalá, CEO of Sacred Ohms.“We've designed a system that eliminates barriers and reimagines what's possible in retreat planning. We have streamlined the process to connect leaders with the perfect venues, giving our community the freedom to focus on creating life-changing moments. Think of it as Airbnb but highly specialized for wellness and conscious retreats-and with a soul.”Sacred Ohms is in development with additional features including micro-loan programs and insurance options tailored to retreat professionals, setting a new standard in the wellness travel industry. The company's mission to support a global network of conscious leaders resonates as more travelers seek curated wellness experiences.About Sacred OhmsSacred Ohms is a booking platform dedicated to empowering retreat leaders and venue owners with cutting-edge tools, services, and resources that elevate and streamline the retreat experience. With a focus on nurturing connection, honoring the sacred, and building a global community of conscious leaders, Sacred Ohms is shaping the future of wellness travel. sacredohms

