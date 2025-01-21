Stillwater Wellness Provides Comprehensive Care For Substance Abuse And Co-Occurring Disorders From Detox To Aftercare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Still Water Wellness Has Unique Amenities for its Patients

Still Water Wellness Offers Top Facilities for Rehab

Still Water Wellness Group announces a new Medication-Assisted (MAT) program to address both substance abuse and co-occurring mental disorders.

- Clint KreiderLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Still Water Wellness Group, a leader in integrated addiction treatment, is proud to announce the launch of its advanced Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals battling substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.Located conveniently in Lake Forest, California, this program is designed to support patients in achieving long-term recovery through a comprehensive approach that integrates medical care with continuous mental health support.Understanding that addiction often comes with complex mental health challenges, Still Water Wellness has developed a dual-diagnosis treatment framework. This framework not only addresses the physical aspects of addiction but also the underlying psychological factors contributing to substance use disorders.The MAT program employs FDA-approved medications such as Buprenorphine, Naltrexone, and Methadone, which are proven to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms, thereby facilitating a smoother recovery process.What sets the Still Water Wellness Group's medication-assisted treatment program apart is its collaborative approach to healthcare. Each patient's treatment plan involves coordination with primary care physicians to ensure that all aspects of the patient's health are considered. This integration extends to the crafting of personalized aftercare programs, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support and monitoring post-treatment. The aftercare component is crucial, providing continued counseling, group therapy, and access to resources that solidify the recovery journey."Our MAT program is about more than just addressing addiction; it's about providing a pathway to a renewed life," said Clint Kreider, Clinical Director at Still Water Wellness Group. "By integrating medication assistance with comprehensive mental health care, we ensure that each individual's treatment plan is as unique as their recovery journey."Residents of Orange County and beyond who are searching for a "MAT program near me" will find Still Water Wellness Group's new offering an invaluable resource. The program is especially beneficial for those who have struggled with other forms of treatment or who require additional support managing the complexities of dual diagnosis conditions.For those looking for effective rehab solutions in Orange County, CA, Still Water Wellness Group offers a beacon of hope and transformation. The center's commitment to creating personalized, flexible care plans within a supportive community sets it apart as a leader in addiction treatment.For more information about Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit or call +1 866-923-2216 today.

