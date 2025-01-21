(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRASELTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jeffery D. Skinner, a seasoned church planter, pastor, and leadership coach, is proud to announce the release of his transformative new book,“Reachable: 7 Keys to Loving, Mentoring, and Leading the Church of the Next Generation”. This is an essential guide for pastors, mentors, and anyone passionate about shaping the Christian identity of future generations.Drawing from over 30 years of experience and rooted in the Wesleyan tradition, Dr. Skinner combines his expertise in church planting, leadership, and discipleship to provide practical tools and inspiring insights for today's faith leaders.Reachable explores:.Building authentic relationships with the next generation..Creating sacred spaces for spiritual growth..Engaging with culture through leadership by example..Leaving a legacy of faith and service.With a compelling narrative and actionable advice, Dr. Skinner challenges leaders to unlock the potential of the church of tomorrow while inspiring a deeper connection with Christ.Pre-order Benefits:.Be among the first to receive an autographed copy..Access the free audiobook (limited to the first 35 pre-orders)..Enjoy special bulk-order discounts for group purchases.Dr. Skinner's mission-driven approach has already inspired leaders across the globe. Whether you're a church leader, mentor, or dedicated disciple, Reachable will empower you to mentor with purpose, lead with love, and build a legacy that echoes for generations to come.

