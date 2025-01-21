RIFM Celebrates 10 Years Of Open Access To All Its Peer-Reviewed Fragrance Safety Publications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Launched in 2015, the Fragrance Material Safety Resource Center provides free access to thousands of next-generation safety assessments and supporting research

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, (RIFM) announced the 10th anniversary of the most comprehensive fragrance safe-use portal in the world: The Fragrance Material Safety Resource Center ( ).

An ongoing collaboration between RIFM and science publishers Elsevier, the Center provides free access to dozens of recent and historical papers in addition to safety assessments covering more than 2,100 fragrance ingredients. (RIFM has evaluated the approximately 3,000 fragrance-producing ingredients in current use; those not yet published await peer review.)

"The Fragrance Material Safety Resource Center provides free access and transparency on all of RIFM's peer-reviewed science over the last half-century," explained RIFM President Anne Marie Api, PhD, Fellow ATS. "Transparency is among RIFM's top priorities, and I couldn't be prouder of the endurance and success of this site." Dr. Api oversaw the design and launch of the Center, ensuring access for all fragrance safe-use stakeholders. The site logs over 10,000 unique visitors and over 15,000 downloads annually.

"We wanted the site to be as easy to use as possible," Dr. Api continued. "To that end, we feature the Fragrance Materials Safety Assessment Database search engine at the top, where you can search for a safety assessment using an ingredient's CAS number or any of its synonyms. Our two criteria documents, for discrete ingredients and naturals, provide guidance for writing the safety assessments and appear right below the search engine. Further down, we provide links to RIFM's published supporting research, most of which focuses on animal-free new alternative methods, or NAMs."

Later this year, Elsevier will host a webinar detailing everything available via the Resource Center and how to access it. Visit to stay informed.

Watch : How to Use the Fragrance Material Safety Resource Center ( )

About RIFM

RIFM is an independent international non-profit scientific organization that assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines-and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's peer-reviewed safety assessments and research are free to the public via elsevier.

