Statement by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Counterterrorism in Africa.

First, as the DSG said, the threat to African states and societies from is increasing. groups control swathes of territory across the Sahel, wreaking havoc on local communities. Despite the heroic efforts against them, Al Shabaab continue to disrupt the lives of Somali and Kenyan citizens, and Daesh affiliates remain the deadliest actors in eastern DRC.

While hard security interventions are one vital component of counter-terrorism work, they will not solve the problem alone. Instead, counter-terrorism work must be embedded in a broader political approach to reduce the likelihood of recruitment into terrorist groups.

Second, improving governance, reducing poverty and tackling climate change are critical to addressing the underlying drivers of terrorism. To be effective, these efforts must involve the full participation of women, youth and marginalised groups.

The UK is committed to working with African partners to build resilience against threats from terrorism, as well as addressing the root causes that drive conflict and instability. This support includes a $60 million package of support in East Africa to regional and Somali-led efforts to counter terrorist groups including Al-Shabaab and Daesh affiliates.

Third, addressing the global nature of terrorism requires a multi-dimensional approach with the support of all relevant UN agencies, regional organisations, governments and civil society partners.

The UK welcomes the continued efforts of UNOWAS to facilitate dialogue between states in West Africa and the Sahel.

The UN's Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy places an important priority on promoting human rights and inclusive governance.

We encourage regional organisations, including the AU, to continue deepening coordination, including through renewing the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force.

The UK also welcomes resolution 2767 authorising the deployment of the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, AUSSOM, to tackle al-Shabaab and Daesh.

We must all now come together to implement that resolution and ensure that the mission is fully funded to fulfill its vital mandate.

In conclusion, the UK is committed to working with African partners to strengthen resilience against terrorism and ensure security and prosperity across the continent.

Statement by Archie Young, UK Ambassador to the General Assembly, at the opening session of the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The UK is committed to defending fundamental freedoms and civic space, including within the UN system. Civil society organisations are often at the frontline facing significant danger, supporting progress towards the Sustainable Development goals for a more equitable future for all.

Here at the UN, contributions from civil society help improve our decision-making and enrich our evidence base, making UN action more effective and more substantial. Critically, helping it have the impact that we need to see for the people who need it most.

Yet we recognise that the vital work of CSOs is not recognised by all member states. Although this Committee's principal role is to facilitate NGO access, we continue to see deliberate delays and obstructions to its work from a small number of Member States.

We see continued misuse of the 'no objection basis' and politicised deferrals, over many years in some cases, which undermines trust and confidence of our processes.

In particular, NGOs working on important human rights issues or representing marginalised groups are the targets of these deferrals facing hostility, intimidation and reprisals. As the UN approaches its 80th anniversary and we face multiple challenges, civil society inclusion and contribution to the work of the UN is more vital than ever.

As in previous sessions, we will seek approval of all applications from all legitimate NGOs. Our scrutiny of NGOs will be only on the following categories in line with resolution 1996/31.

Number one, the NGO must exist and be currently active.

Two, the NGO is independent of government with a majority of positions filled by individuals without government connection.

Three, the NGO does not cause harm to people, property, or the environment.

And four , the NGO and its staff are in adherence to the UN Charter, in that it does not engage in politically motivated attacks against Member States nor verifiably benefit from proceeds of criminal activity.

Now, committee members will know that the UK, alongside Costa Rica, has worked with others to reform the Committee's working methods. We appreciate the engagement on these reforms. Following endorsement by ECOSOC last year, we look forward to working with all members to implement and build on these reforms as soon as possible.

We urge all committee members to assess applications fairly, and promote a safe, inclusive and meaningful space for civil society participation at the UN.

United Nations, New York, Delivered on: 21 January 2025

