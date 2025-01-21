(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Peter Tase
Since the beginning of his presidency in August 15th, 2023,
Santiago Peña has grossly failed to improve the public health
administration in Paraguay and fire Jorge Brítez and Benigno López
Benítez – brother of former President Mario Abdo Benítez – two
flamboyant corrupt public servants of the Institute for Social
Provision (IPS ) that have
abused with public finances and allegedly exerted traffic of
influence in the conduct of public health policies, since Mario
Abdo Benítez's administration (2018-2023). Both Brítez and Benítez
are the principal pillar of business cooperation between Peña and
Abdo's cronies that continue to administer Paraguay's public health
system for their personal benefit and sapped financial resources
from public coffers that are destined to build new hospitals and
health centers across the nation.
Furthermore, up until August 12th, 2024, the then Paraguayan
Civilian Cabinet Chief Lea Giménez has provided shelter to corrupt
autocrats within the country's public health system including
Britez and Benitez. In cooperation with Minister of Public Health
María Teresa Barán, Former Minister
Lea Giménez with a PhD in economics from Lehigh University has
emerged as the main architect of further deteriorating Paraguay's
already poor public health standards. Apparently Gimenez's extended
stint
in the United States did not appropriately educate her with the
tenets of effective leadership in public administration let alone
implement sound economic policies in a third-world country such as
Paraguay. Similar to Santiago Peña, Ministers Lea Giménez, and
Teresa Barán have demonstrated poor leadership skills and employed
underhand techniques to favor their“angels of mercy” in the
Regional Hospital of Encarnación (Dirección de Docencia del
Hospital Regional de Encarnación), where a new wave of
psychological torture against medical interns appears to be
exacerbated over the last three years in Itapúa. Moreover, medical
doctors that have denounced white-collar crime, Raúl Emilio Real
Delor from the National University of Itapúa (Universidad Nacional
de Itapúa) and Américo Ayala
Saucedo (UNI), argue that from 348 interviews recently
conducted with Medical interns working in 32 hospitals, 339
questionnaires have reflected significant degree of psychological
torture and elevated discrimination during their pro bono services
offered to public hospitals.
Psychological distress and overworking of medical interns
consist in pressuring these young professionals to work
continuously for over 36 hours non-stop and being deprived from
using the showering facilities when working for excessive periods
of time and dealing with a plethora of viruses in poorly built,
organized public hospitals.
While President Peña is delivering fake speeches at the Western
Hemisphere Security Forum speaking on human rights and defense of
Democracy and Freedom, his country has become a money laundering
paradise for International terrorist
organizations and a regional financial hub for the traditional
enemies of the
State of Israe . Peña's Paraguay has shown complete
incompetence to secure its land borders with Brazil, Bolivia and
Argentina. Santiago Peña has also officially requested in August
8th, 2024, to the Biden – Harris Administration to
immediately
terminat the diplomatic tenure of U. S. Ambassador Marc
Ostfield
in Asuncion; an unprecedented move for a head of state who pretends
to fight international terrorism and openly
refuse to work with Washington's staunchest crusader of the
war against Hezbollah in South America.
Instead of anxiously pursuing photo ops with the United States
nominee for Deputy Secretary of State Christopher
Landau in Washington D. C. , President Peña should urgently focus
on tackling the brutal violations of human rights in the Regional
Hospital of Encarnacion, and suspend from practicing all arrogant
medical doctors, including Dr. Nelly Avalos and her team of
accomplices; whose grave actions continue to inflict irreparable
psychological traumas to Paraguay's youngest generation of
medica doctors.
As a nation, the Republic of Paraguay is in desperate need for
medical doctors and an overwhelming poor training infrastructure
paired with harsh psychological conditions adopted by incumbent
medical doctors, are seriously corroding the healthcare landscape
in Encarnacion. In March 2025,
Teres Barán will inaugurate the main Campus of the Southern
Hospital (El Gran Hospital del Sur) in Encarnación,
meanwhile Peña's administration has not been successful to hire
physicians and other medical specialists, nor has it shaped
strategies for innovative pipelines into the healthcare industry.
Paraguayan public health
secto is at a crossroads and it is the constitutional
obligation of Santiago Peña to combat
endemi corruption in Encarnacion and stop traveling
internationally, on average twice a month, for leisure and tourism
using public funds provided by America's poorest nation.
The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists
in their op-eds may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the
views of the editorial staff.
